Sony's new PlayStation 5 Slim drops to record low price – now only £389!

It's officially spring! It's also officially Amazon's first big sale of the year – and we're not talking Amazon Prime Day here, rather Amazon Spring Deal Days – where all manner of products are getting discounted. Including some great deals for gamers. Especially if you're without a PlayStation 5 and looking to bag a great deal. 

It was once a challenge to even find a PS5 console, let alone buy one at a discounted price such as this. The PS5 Slim is, as the name suggests, the slimmed-down version of Sony's console, but it still features all the same components – including a physical disc drive, so you can buy discounted physical copies of games, such as EA Sports' FC24

PS5 Slim: was £479,now £389 at Amazon

This deal is an Amazon Prime special, so while the price will read as £409 on page, there's a £20 discount that's applied automatically at the checkout stage to bring the price down to a record low for the new and updated Sony console. It's the best price it's ever been. 

This PS5 Slim promotion actually extends beyond Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale, with the terms and conditions stating it's available through to 28 March 2024. That will depend on stock, of course, so you won't want to delay if you're keen to obtain Sony's latest console. 

If the price seems like a barrier then Amazon also offers interest-free payment installments. It's how I purchased an Xbox Series X last year, spreading the payments over six months without additional charges. That made the console feel affordable to me – and I'd take the same approach here. 

Sony's console is well worth buying if you don't yet have one, simply because the games are so good. Big-name exclusives like God of War: Ragnarok and Spider-Man 2 are its latest and greatest titles, but there are stacks of other titles in the library too. 

