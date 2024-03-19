Amazon Spring Deal Days live: see the biggest deals in Amazon's huge sale

The sun is finally peeking out from behind the clouds and spring is in the air, which means we're in for a new round of amazing bargains as Amazon launches headlong into its sales period for the season.

As with Prime Day and its Black Friday sale, the Amazon Spring Deal Days event is a huge affair. It runs from Wednesday 20 to Monday 25 March 2024, so whether you are in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, TV, kitchen appliance, mobile phone, or even just a box of chocolates to give someone for Easter, you should find plenty of options with big discounts.

The only problem is, where do you start looking? That's where we come in – T3 will be scouring Amazon (and other retailers) for the very best deals we can find, so you can see at a glance the amazing bargains that are available.

Many of the products have even been through our T3 reviewers' and experts' hands, so you can be assured that we're recommending products that we love ourselves. And, as we'll be looking throughout the sales period, we'll be bringing you the latest right here with live updates.

So, check out some of the best deals below and come back regularly for more.

As Amazon sells an enormous amount of products across just about every category you can think of, including its own devices, we've put together some quick links to help you find some of the bigger devices and items.

Amazon Spring Deal Days – Editor's Pick

Amazon Fire TV 4K Max: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Ffire-tv-stick-4k-max%2Fdp%2FB0BTFSYWWB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £69.99 , now £44.99 at Amazon

With Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and sublime 4K HDR streaming, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is among the very best streamers you can buy.

PlayStation 5 (Slim): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPlaystation-711719577157-5%2Fdp%2FB0CM9VHGY7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £479.99 , now £409 at Amazon

The latest, slimmer PS5 has a great discount right now – £70 off for the model with a disc drive. That's a great 15% saving.

Amazon Spring Deal Days TV deals

Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Famazon-fire-tv-40-2-series-1080p-hd-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB09N6NP49M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £299.99 , now £199.99 at Amazon

Get an amazing £100 off this 40-inch 1080p TV that would be ideal for a small living room or bedroom. It comes with Amazon's Fire TV platform built-in so you get all the streaming apps you could imagine.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Famazon-fire-tv-50-4-series-4k-uhd-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB09N6NFQ3T%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £499.99 , now £349.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a great deal on a 4K HDR TV you can't go far wrong with this 50-inch Fire TV model. It comes with four HDMI ports and the whole Amazon Fire TV system for streaming services and more.

Amazon Spring Deal Days smartphone deals

Nothing Phone (2): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FNothing-Phone-Interface-resistant-sim-free%2Fdp%2FB0C61T5JL6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £699 , now £619 at Amazon

Nothing's flagship Android phone has premium specs and tech, but at a very affordable price. It's even better value with this great deal.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 – 1TB: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSamsung-Unlocked-Smartphone-Manufacturer-Extended%2Fdp%2FB0CHJQP47G%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £2,049 , now £1,549 at Amazon

There's a mammoth £500 saving on this flagship foldable from Samsung. The 1TB model looks great in Phantom Black, and you're unlikely to ever run out of storage.

Amazon Spring Deal Days gaming deals

EA Sports FC 24 (PS5): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSPORTS-Standard-PS5-VideoGame-English%2Fdp%2FB0CB6SZKDS%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £69.99 , now £19.99 at Amazon

The PS5 version of EA Sports FC 24 has 71% off right now, making it a very attractive AAA purchase. There are also discounts on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox versions.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor (Xbox Series X): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FStar-Wars-Jedi-Survivor-VideoGame%2Fdp%2FB0BLZ1KD1W%2Fref%3Dsr_1_4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £69 , now £24 at Amazon It may not be May the 4th yet, but Star Wars fans will revel with this great offer on one of the best adventure games around.

Nintendo Switch OLED: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FNintendo-Switch-OLED-Model-Neon%2Fdp%2FB098TNW7NM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £294 , now £274 at Amazon

Even though it's been around for what seems like forever, the Nintendo Switch is still an incredible console – for home and remote play. The OLED model is the flagship.

Seagate 2TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSeagate-Expansion-Solid-State-Drive%2Fdp%2FB09BJYXMDW%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £457 , now £269 at Amazon



The Xbox Series X and S are great consoles but can fall short in one area – storage. That's why an official expansion card is a must for those with a large selection of games. This 2TB monster is a great addition, therefore.

Amazon Spring Deal Days headphones deals

Nothing Ear (2) Wireless Earbuds: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FNothing-Ear-Cancelling-certified-Connection%2Fdp%2FB0C5J9SL3Y%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £150 , now £109 at Amazon

We love the Nothing Ear (2) buds and are sure you will too, especially at this price. They come with excellent active noise cancelling tech to dampen ambient noise and look smart in black.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSamsung-Wireless-Earphones-Manufacturer-Warranty%2Fdp%2FB0B836M25N%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £219 , now £159 at Amazon

Samsung's top tier wireless earbuds are now down to a great price, with more than 25% slashed off. They come with active noise cancelling and are also available in black and purple.

Amazon Spring Deal Days smart home deals

Ring Alarm Pack - M: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FRing-Alarm-Piece-Generation-Amazon%2Fdp%2FB092B6K1KJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £269.97, now £179.99 at Amazon

This medium-sized pack of Ring security devices should be enough to cover a decent sized home. It comes with the main alarm unit, a keypad, 2 contact sensors, and 2 motion detectors. You even get a range extender included.

Blink Video Doorbell: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fblink-video-doorbell-two-way-audio-hd-video-motion-and-chime-app-alerts-easy-setup-and-alexa-enabled%2Fdp%2FB08SG68DY9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £59.99 , now £38.99 at Amazon

The Amazon-owned Blink brand is great to turn your home smart on a budget and the Blink Video Doorbell is brilliant for the money. See and talk to visitors and record clips to the cloud.

Amazon Spring Deal Days home and kitchen deals

Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker 9-in-1: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FNinja-Electric-Multi-Cooker-OP350UK-Pressure%2Fdp%2FB08JCKBT5G%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £229.99 , now £149 at Amazon

This Ninja is not only a multi-use pressure cooker, it has an air fryer mode too. The capacity is 6-litres, so you can fit plenty in it as well.

DeLonghi Eletta Plus bean to cup coffee machine: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FDeLonghi-ECAM44-620-S-44-620-S-Stainless-liters%2Fdp%2FB00I6E79XS%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £399.99 , now £289.90 at Amazon

There's a great 28% off this fully automatic bean to cup coffee machine from one of the biggest brands around.