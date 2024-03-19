5 best gaming deals in Amazon's Spring Sale – recommended by T3's expert team

Well, it's sale season once again. Amazon's Spring Sale (dubbed Spring Deal Days) is here, and it offers the perfect opportunity to pick up some games or even hardware that you've missed out on.
Whether you're team PS5, Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch, we'll bring you the best offers around with our team of experts scouring Amazon for genuinely good deals. If it's not the kind of deal to have you shouting Wa-hoo louder than Mario himself, then we're not interested.
5 best gaming deals
EA Sports FC 24 (PS5): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSPORTS-Standard-PS5-VideoGame-English%2Fdp%2FB0CB6SZKDS%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">
was £69.99, now £19.99 at Amazon
As the real-life football season builds to a dramatic finish, it's a great time to jump into EA Sports FC. With all the player and team licenses for the top clubs, it may not be called FIFA anymore but this is still the same title you know and love. It features the uber-popular Ultimate Team mode too. This is the cheapest it has ever been
PS5 Slim: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPlaystation-711719577157-5%2Fdp%2FB0CM9VHGY7%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">
was £479, now £409 at Amazon
The latest, skinniest version of Sony's console is now back at its lowest-ever price. Play your favourite titles in stunning 4K with haptic feedback and discover top-quality PS5 exclusives like God of War: Ragnarok or Spider-Man 2.
Nintendo Switch OLED: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FNintendo-Switch-OLED-Model-Neon%2Fdp%2FB098TNW7NM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">
was £294 now £274 at Amazon
The Nintendo Switch is a brilliant hybrid of console and handheld, but with this model's brilliant OLED display, you might never want to play it on a TV again. The Switch is the only place to play the latest Nintendo titles including the Mario, Zelda and Pokémon franchises
Seagate 2TB expansion card for Xbox Series X: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSeagate-Expansion-Solid-State-Drive%2Fdp%2FB09BJYXMDW%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £457 now £269 at Amazon
If you've got a lot of Xbox games that you love, it can be a real balancing act managing storage space to keep them all installed. Luckily this Seagate expansion card is officially certified for Xbox and has a ginormous 2TB of space. Good luck filling that up!
Star Wars Jedi Survivor Xbox Series X: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FStar-Wars-Jedi-Survivor-VideoGame%2Fdp%2FB0BLZ1KD1W%2Fref%3Dsr_1_4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £69 now £24 at Amazon
If you love Star Wars or Dark Souls, this is the game for you. Explore a Galaxy far away as Cal Kestis is this brilliant cinematic single-player adventure. Now better than half price.