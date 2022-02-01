Hints & Tips

To stay updated with the HP company, it’s always a good idea to sign up for a HP account. This helps customers easily shop the HP website, view their order history and quickly take advantage of their sales, discounts and money-saving offers. For direct news, subscribe to the HP newsletter. Their emails give customers the latest product news, special sales and relevant information to help you with your HP products. This information includes support tips and solutions, security alerts and software updates customised to your HP products.

For the latest offers from HP, go to the ‘Shop’ dropdown and click ‘Offers & Latest Products’ under the ‘Featured’ section. This takes you to their current deals which is a full page of offers that you can scroll through. HP offers great deals across the board throughout the year and you can easily shop between laptops, printers and accessories. Typically HP has percentage deals like 20% off home laptops but they also offer bundles like ‘Buy X and X together and save X’.

If you’re a HP printer user, you can sign up to HP Instant Ink. HP Instant Ink is a service that delivers new cartridges to your door and customers can save up to 70% on this service and receive £10 credit.

On the ‘Offers & Latest Products’ page, scroll to the bottom and you’ll see ‘HP Store Links’. These are different stores that people can shop that save customers even more money on HP products. These stores are applicable to different groups and people, like schools, NHS, HP employees, friends & family and many more. For example, the HP Student Store has up to 40% off on a range of HP products and both students and teachers can sign up for this discount. HP for Business is another top store which offers business a 30 day credit account, printer and supply plans and financing and leasing of HP products and services.

The easiest way to stay up to date with HP sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 voucher page for HP. We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.

FAQs

Does HP offer free delivery? All HP products come with free delivery. Deliveries typically take between 3-5 business days and you’ll receive delivery emails and notifications from HP once you’ve placed your order.

What is the HP returns policy? To start a return, contact the HP team via phone or email. Make sure to include your store order number and the HP team will advise you on how to return your parcel. Some orders may be drop offs so you’ll receive detailed instructions and return labels. If your order is going to be collected, the courier will take care of this for you but make sure you get a collection receipt from the driver. You’ll receive a refund within 14 days from the date of cancellation and return.

How do I track my HP order? Head to the ‘Track My Order’ page of the HP website. Enter your order number, email address and shipment postcode and you’ll see your order status.

Can I amend or cancel my order? Once your order is placed, it can’t be changed or edited. You’ll need to cancel the order and place a new one. To cancel your order, you’ll need to log in or have your order tracking details. You’ll see ‘I have a question about my order’ and when you click this, you can select ‘I want to cancel my order’. Follow the steps after you’ve selected this.

What payment methods do HP offer? Customers can pay for their HP order by credit and debit card, PayPal, prepayment, PayPal Pay in 3 and business financing.

What is the HP Care Pack? HP Care Pack services offer an enhanced level of support and is an extension of the HP Limited Warranty for your HP equipment. You can purchase these online or in store and you’ll have to register your care pack to activate it.

Will HP repair my device for me if it breaks? HP has their Support virtual repair centre which you can use on your PCs and printers. You can contact HP support to talk about your issue online or over the phone and you can find HP certified service centres in your area to help with any repairs.

Is there a HP store near me? HP has many stores around the world so head to their website to locate your nearest store.

How do I contact the HP customer service team? To contact the HP customer service team, you can call them on 0207 660 3859 or start a live chat with them on the website.

How to use HP voucher codes

1. Find the HP voucher code you want to use and head to your local store or the website. These vouchers can be found on the T3 HP voucher page, their website and newsletters. Remember to check the T&Cs before you start shopping.

2. Add all the items to your basket and head to the shopping cart.

3. Enter the voucher code without any spaces in the voucher field during checkout. Click ‘Apply’ and the voucher amount will be deducted from your total.

4. Customers can only use one voucher code at a time and you can’t apply the code after your order has been placed.

All about HP Chromebooks

(Image credit: HP)

Chromebooks have quickly become extremely popular since they came out in 2011. Since then, they’ve really grown and adapted so more and more people can use them. Chromebooks are a new type of computer that runs on a Linux-based Chrome OS operating system. It was initially designed to rely on and use web applications for tasks using the Google Chrome browser. They’ve now expanded to be run on Android and Linux apps and can also work offline. Chromebooks take advantage of Google products, like Gmail, Calendars, Drive and Google Play as well as other applications.

While Chromebooks were originally adapted by Google, more and more computer brands now offer their own versions of the Chromebook, still running on a mix of Chrome and Android. HP has their own Chromebook devices, including laptops, PCs and desktops. Their Chromebooks are ideal for home, school, work and everything in between, making them great devices for the whole family.

HP Chromebooks are designed for versatility and flexibility, meaning you can switch from watching TV to writing documents to editing photos. All apps are easily and quickly accessible and depending on the model you choose, you can detach the keyboard and turn your laptop into a tablet. If you’re a multitasker, HP Chromebooks are great choices as you can quickly move across apps and juggle many things at once. As hybrid working continues to become the norm, having a laptop or tablet you can take with you anywhere you go without too much hassle or extra weight, HP Chromebooks are compact, lightweight and easily slip into any bag or case you need.

What is HP Instant Ink?

(Image credit: HP)

Having a home printer has become more and more essential mainly due to hybrid and remote working. A printer is extremely beneficial for the entire family, whether you need it to create hard copies of important documents or your kids need to print off their homework. Printers have become essential pieces for your home office but while they’re easy to use and can last for a lifetime, there’s one thing that can be a little annoying about a printer, and that’s running out of ink.

While ink isn’t too expensive and you need it for your printer to work, it can be annoying to have to constantly replenish your ink supply, especially if you’re doing a big printing job. Luckily, HP Instant Ink has you covered.

HP Instant Ink is a handy service from HP that sends you ink and toner to your door whenever you need them so you’ll never run out. With this service, shipping and prepaid recycling is already included and it’s super easy to sign up. To get started, you need to buy a HP printer or enrol your current one, sign up and pick a plan. There are both ink and toner plans available starting at 99p. If you already have a HP printer, you’ll need to make sure it’s eligible for the Instant Ink plan by visiting the website.

To keep up to date with your printer usage and ink levels, download the HP smart app which keeps on top of this for you. That way you can easily be alerted when your levels are getting low and you can order your next case of ink, saving you the time and money running out to stores to get more.