Level up your Aussie summer fun with the Mertek S1 electric surfboard

It’s starting to warm up, so now is the perfect time to start thinking about getting back in the water and after being cooped up for months, this electric surfboard from Mertek is the perfect way to break out.

While it might be designed for kids, these speedy surfboards can be used by adults up to 80kg. The Mertek S1 jetboard is the epitome of fun that will see your kids scooting through your local waterway, having the time of their lives.

If you’ve got the need for moderate speed, the Mertek S1 is an excellent choice – at the core of this powerful jet system is a direct-drive motor that reaches a maximum speed of 26 km/h, which is both exhilarating and challenging without compromising safety.

The number-one concern for any activity-based product is safety, but there’s no need to worry with this jetboard. Safety was a major component of the Mertek S1 design, including an overboard stop technology that turns off the motor as soon as you fall off and a soft, inflatable deck.

The Mertek jetboard also comes with a wireless remote that features 8 speed settings, including emergency stop – this gives parents full control from the shore, making it a safer and more enjoyable experience for everyone.

The jetboards propellers are also hidden, so will prevent unwanted accidents so your kids can play in confidence.

Easy to transport, the Mertek S1 is inflatable and foldable, featuring the ability to reduce its size by a third. This makes it the perfect outdoor portable companion that the whole family will love.

It’s worth noting that some states have regulations on electric jet boards so you’ll want to check your state's guidelines before you hit the water.

Down from AU$6,500, the Mertek S1 is currently selling on eBay for around the AU$5k mark, saving you AU$1,500 off the price and making this thrilling water contraption a relative bargain.

If you’ve got the dough, the time and the means to buy the Mertek S1, this device has ‘good times’ written all over it.