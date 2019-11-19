Big Chelsea fan? Season ticket mere pocket change? Then you need this limited edition Hublot

Luxury Swiss watchmaker has teamed up with Chelsea Football Club to produce a limited edition timepiece - and, as you might expect, it’s very blue.

Called the Classic Fusion Chronograph Chelsea FC, the watch features a satin-finished and polished blue ceramic face with matching blue dial adorned with the Chelsea lion at the 12 o’clock position.

The case back is also made from polished blue ceramic, and the rubber strap is - guess what? - also blue.

Just about saving the Chelsea watch from blue-overload are a pair silver chronograph dials, along with matching hour indices, buttons at two and four o’clock, crown, and the exposed screw heads Hublot’s house style is known for.

(Image credit: Hublot)

Inside, the watch features a HUB1143 self-winding mechanical movement, which can be viewed through the sapphire crystal case back and has a power reserve of 42 hours. The movement is made up of 280 components and has 59 jewels.

The watch is limited to just 100 examples worldwide, with each getting its own number etched onto the case back, along with the words: “Limited Edition” and “The Pride of London”.

As well as being a partner of Chelsea FC, Hublot has invested in football since 2006, and is the official timekeeper for FIFA and UEFA. You may well have seen the brand on the boards held up by match officials to indicate substitutions and added time.

Being a luxury Swiss watch company - and rather fitting given Chelsea is one of the wealthiest clubs around - the Classic Fusion Chronograph does not come cheap. It is priced at £11,700, or roughly the same as a season ticket for 14 years...

