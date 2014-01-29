Best ski boots 2014

Previous Next 16/18

Nordica FireArrow F1

While Nordica definitely has the coolest names (see Hell and Back), it also makes equally badass boots. This sexy ski accoutrement is aimed at those looking to “tear up the frontside of the mountain hard and fast.” Also, if you're looking for a slightly cheaper alternative, without scrimping on top tech than the FireArrows are a solid option. Not because they're a budget buy, but because there are a 2012 model. It won a gold medal from Ski Magazine just a couple of years ago. These can be had four a couple of hundred quid now.

Price £212 | Link: NordicaUSA.com