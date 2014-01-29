By Chris Smith
Best ski boots 2014
Get the best ski gear ahead of a winter on the slopes
The first thing those in the know will notice is the absence of Tecnica's trademark bright orange shell, but this year, it's flagship race boot deploys a black polyether which apparently offers greater snow sensitivity, a smoother flex pattern and top notch power transfer.
Price £450 | Link: Tecnica
Salomon says this boot has the right amount of rigidity where it's needed, but the oversized pivot at the ankle gives skiers plenty of freedom of movement. There's also a heat moldable custom shell that'll give users a customised, perfect fit. The 3D liner design also promises to eliminate those pressure points for a comfortable all-day outing.
Price £400 | Link: Salomon
They'll certainly see you coming in these Fireman Sam specials. Coined “the best all mountain boot ever” by the manufacturer, it aims to offer a great solution for those freeriding and on piste skiing. The sensor grid system reduces the weight but doesn't harm performance. The lining is also softer at the ankle for more comfort.
Price £500 | Link: Rossignol
Cruise by name, cruise by nature. This boot is designed for those less concerned about getting down the hill in the fastest time possible, and more for those who want to enjoy the journey. It has an adjustable cuff profile, which offers a neutral standing position and makes skiing all day comfortable. There's also an enhanced toe-box area to keep your tootsies warm.
Price £300 | Link: Nordica
A no frills boot that comes with few of the super-comfy, forgiving features heralded elsewhere. Said to respond to “strong input” from skiers, it's a race boot that might punish your errors, but then you expert skiers won't be making many of those now, will you?
Price £430 | Link: Head
Billed as one of the most forgiving boots you can strap on, with an emphasis on comfort, the K2 Spyne is perfect for new and intermediate skiers. The soft plastic in the cuff and heat moldable tongue will absorb plenty of shock.
Price £250 | Link: K2
One of the most dynamic-looking boots you'll the on the piste this season, the Hawx is Atomic's flagship boot. Skinet.net describes it as a boot that will “stand up to big aggressive guys who may have squashed the former flagship 120.” The T3 inner liner (nice name choice, guys) means sliding on the Hawx is like placing your foot into your favourite bedtime pillow. Strong like bull, soft like little kitty.
Price £450 | Link: Atomic.com
Another winner of a Ski Magazine Gold Gear award for 2014, this Advanced/Expert level boot might bear the appearance of Slimer from the Ghostbusters, but the Ultra-Grip soles and ultra stiff flex means you won't be slipping all over the slopes when hiking or walking. Aimed at “All-Mountain Chargers.”
Price £450 | Link: Rossignol
Designed for every day mountain conquerors, the carbon reinforced Atomic Waymaker is tailor made for those big mountain freerides, but is equally at home on those downhill power runs. The Free/Lock system allows wearers to life the lever located on the back to provide “optimum stride” while it can be locked in place a secure and speedy descent.
Price £430 | Link: Atomic.com
The lightweight Quest Max BC uses a Pebax shell, magnesium buckles and a thermofomable liner to keep the bulk down by 20 per cent. It also rocks the company's Walk-To-Ride tech, which makes the boot compatible with hiking up the mountains without compromising on the downhill performance or safety side of things.
Price £387 | Link: Saloman.com
Price £537 | Link: Fischer.com
Designed by 'world's best freeskier' Sean Pettit, the Lupo S.P. is the first in Dalbello's famous Krypton range to incorporate the walk/ski mode that allows weaers to unlock the cuff for the journey to the backcountry. The three piece Krypton shell also “offers tons of lateral support for unmatched power between the edges of your ski, and a smooth forward flex,” the company says.
Price £418 | Link: Dalbello.it
Although more notable for its range of 1980s tennis shoes, Head makes some pretty killer ski boots too. The built-for-performance, professionally tuned Challenger 120 is notable for its screw-turn Adaptive Fit Technology, which allows wearers to change the width of the boot for comfort.
Price £300 | Link: Head.com
Christened 'The Game Changer' by the manufacturer, the Pinnacle 130 is designed for a range of terrain and snow conditions, to flex smoothly when riding downhill, while giving wearers more freedom of movement while touring. It's also got fully integrated tech fittings within the shell to assist durability.
Price £400 | Link: K2skis.com
Are you a “hard-charging expert” whatever one of those is? Then the Lange RX 130 boot may be the footwear you want to take on the piste this winter. This boot promises a more upright stance for efficient power transfer and less strain on the old quads. The Control Fit tech helps to alleviate common pressure points, while increasing circulation.
Price £360 | Link: Lange-boots.com
While Nordica definitely has the coolest names (see Hell and Back), it also makes equally badass boots. This sexy ski accoutrement is aimed at those looking to “tear up the frontside of the mountain hard and fast.” Also, if you're looking for a slightly cheaper alternative, without scrimping on top tech than the FireArrows are a solid option. Not because they're a budget buy, but because there are a 2012 model. It won a gold medal from Ski Magazine just a couple of years ago. These can be had four a couple of hundred quid now.
Price £212 | Link: NordicaUSA.com
The love child of Scarpa and big mountain ski god Chris Davenport is a “truly multipurpose all mountain machine” according to the manufacturer. It's most noteworthy features are the adjustable spoiler, which allows users to easily switch between comfort and control, and the lightweight carbon core construction. The Award-laden boot won a Skiing Magazine testers' choice award for 2014 and the Ski Magazine Gold Medal Gear award for 2014. They aint cheap though.
Price £459 | Link: Scarpa.com
Named as such because they'll get you anywhere you want to go on the mountain, these boots are billed as comfortable, waterproof (we'd bloody well hope so), warm and lightweight (2118g), with the aim of giving you dry and warm feet all day long. In terms of tech they're packing a dual-density full shock eraser to negate impact on the heel, toe, calves and shin.
Price £350 | Link: NordicaUSA.com