Best Christmas gifts for golfers 2020: presents for golfers made easy

Golfers can receive some truly terrible Christmas gifts, birthday presents and anniversary gifts, from garish socks to novelty paperweights. If you want to hit a hole in one with your present buying, we’ve rounded up the best gifts for golfers to suit every budget.

From high-tech golf watches and clothing, to a round at a Championship golf course, we've left no stone unturned in our quest to help you find a truly great gift for the golfer in your life. So, if you are struggling to find the best gifts for golfers, look no further than right here...

After something specific? We also have dedicated guides to the best golf balls, snazzy, hi-tech golf GPS watches, and smart golf bags to keep everything together.

Best gifts for golfers: Christmas gifts for golfers, sorted

TaylorMade P760 Steel Irons Performance golf clubs for a clean shot

If you’re shopping for a new set of irons, TaylorMade’s P760 may be right up your fairway. The P760s owe a lot to Tour-proven siblings and promise to give players the performance of P750 in the short irons, while improving on the performance of P770 in the long irons.

The iron’s head is made from a single piece of metal with a hollow body (for consistent speed and distance) and face material is injected with SpeedFoam, which serves the dual purpose of generating ball speed while also dampening vibrations for a better feel.

The head size and geometry of the clubs have been designed to offer precision shots, while a chamfered leading edge delivers a cleaner entry into the turf, activating the club’s bounce without the risk of digging.

Gifting these golf clubs is sure to impress a gold aficionado, but you’ll need deep pockets, as quality gear doesn't come cheap.

A round of golf for two at a championship course Gift an afternoon that's up to par

For the golfer who has everything, a golfing experience day is the perfect gift. You can gift a round of golf for two at the Forest of Arden Championship Course.

Set within the scenic Warwickshire countryside, the Donald Steel-designed Championship course is one of Britain’s best and is the annual host to the British Masters and the English Open.

The par 72 course, complete with water hazards and mature trees lining the fairways, is a challenge for golfers of all standards and the winner will be in good company as Colin Montgomerie and Ian Woosnam have laid claim to tournament victories on this great course.

Any golfer would be thrilled to receive this present, but you’ll have to check they have a maximum handicap of 24 to play.

Adidas Frostguard Insulated Golf Jacket A stylish golf jacket to keep them dry and warm

If you’re buying for a serious golfer, they’ll be hitting balls in all weather and will need a serious jacket. Adidas’ Frostguard insulated jacket has soft fleece lining in the sleeves and quilted down insulation in the body to stop them from freezing on the fairway.

The quilting has bonded seams for added warmth and a lightweight feel, while the knit arms, back and side panels allow for unrestricted movement and a smooth swing. A water-repellent finish sheds light rain, so your golfer can play in any weather.

It's available in a choice of three colours: black, khaki and blue/grey.

Garmin Approach S40 GPS Watch Packed with tech to record game stats

Serious golfers like to analyse their technique and track their progress as their handicap falls, and there’s no easier way to do this than by using a smartwatch. The Garmin S40 has a sunlight-readable 1.2" colour touchscreen display and comes preloaded with more than 41,000 courses from around the world.

It shows distances to the front, middle and back of the green as well as hazards, and automatically records the location and distance of each detected shot for post-round analysis on the accompanying Garmin Golf app. It also works with data-logging sensors, sold separately.

The watch has 15 hours of battery life in GPS mode, or 10 days in smartwatch mode.

Callaway Golf Chev Org Cart Bag 2019 A lightweight choice for organised golfers

Every golfer needs a good golf bag and the Chev Org 14 golf cart bag is packed with handy features.

Weighing in at 4.8kg it’s pretty light and is made from durable fabric, with built-in handles for carrying around a course.

There are14 dividers to ensure the luck recipient’s clubs will remain fully organised throughout their golf game, as well as 10 useful pockets for a towel, pens and of course balls.

Longridge Well Putting Mat The perfect way for them to practice their game indoors

Even the most ardent of golfers might want to ditch putting practice when there’s driving rain, ice and snow. So why not give them the gift of golfing indoors with the Longridge WellPutt Putting Mat?

The roll-out mat is designed to train and develop golfers’ putting skills and is based on the theories of Alain Berthoz who advanced the hypothesis that "the memory of space, in fact, calls on a memory of movement, this being based on body movements associated with visual points of reference’.

Thankfully there’s a training book to help them get to grips this this philosophy as well as how to improve aspects of a putting stroke, including alignment, touch, length and speed.

Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors A hi-tech way to up their game

Pro golfers enjoy the guidance of a coach to hone their skills and while this may be a bit out of your price range, you could gift some Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors which give players AI-powered recommendations for every shot.

There are 14 battery-powered sensors in the box, which individually screw into the top of golf grips. These sensors can then be synchronised to each club and paired with a free app via Bluetooth.

The system uses an enhanced shot-detection algorithm to learn precisely which club to use in every situation and provides an exact distance to any point on a course (as long as it’s one of the 40,000 listed). For tech-savvy golfers, this is a dream of a present.

Titleist AVX Golf Balls The ideal stocking stuffer or Valentine's Day gift for golfers

Whether they are Brooks Koepka or a complete amateur – especially if they’re an amateur – golfers need golf balls, and not all balls are created equal. Every golfer would be pleased if their stocking was full of Titleist AVX golf balls.

They feature a new dimple pattern and aerodynamic pattern for a slightly softer feel and more distance than the trusted brand’s other offerings. Available in white or yellow, you get a box full for under £40 – plenty to fill up a stocking.

Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour Golf Shoes Cushioned shoes for a comfier round

Nike’s Air Zoom Victory Tour shoes have a cushioned sole for a soft, responsive ‘ride’, and a hybrid grip. The outsole design combines integrated traction under the balls of the feet with removable spikes around the lateral sides and heels for optimal gripping power in a variety of conditions.

Leather uppers make the shoes look smarter and more sophisticated than purely sporty designs, while the upper quarter also has a thin, stretchy skin to keep out water, made from lightweight Flyweave. These shoes aren’t cheap, but there’s a two-year warranty for waterproofing, which is an extra gift.

Aspinall of London Personalised Golf Cufflinks Something to wear to all those clubhouse dinners

For a personal gift, why not consider some themed cufflinks. Aspinall of London’s manage to tread that difficult line between being fun and novelty, mainly because of craftmanship.

The golf bag cufflinks are hand-crafted in England from polished hallmarked sterling silver and are joined by a chain-link fastening to a plain oval disk. You can even get them engraved with up to four initials for an especially thoughtful gift.

Blunt Golf Umbrella The best brolly to keep them dry on the course

A good golf umbrekka is perhaps as important as a good set of clubs on the golf course, and the Blunt golf G2 umbrella is one of the best. Available in a number of sizes, this brolly is built to last.

It has a six rib storm-proof construction making it unflappable in the wind and easier to control. The ‘radial tensioning system’ (RTS) helps make the umbrella so tough and handy in extreme conditions, enabling your golfer to get a round in whatever the weather.

Garmin Approach S60 The GPS watch to improve your game

The brand new Approach S60 from Garmin packs an ark full of golfing features into the one sleek wearable, offering you seemless access to over 40,000 preloaded courses. Simply use GPS to locate your nearest course, then you'll be able to see all the important stats for each hole.

It has a large, 1.2-inch, sunlight-readable color touchscreen display for ease of use in any weather, with that all important GPS functionality presenting precise yardages to greens, hazards, doglegs and full-color course maps. It also comes with convenient Quick Fit bands for fast style changes without the need for fiddly tools.

Zepp Golf 2 Swing Analyser Give their swing a diagnosis with this golf gadget

We could all do with the luxury of our very own golf coach, but those of us yet to get the invite to a PGA Tour, we'll need to rely on the next best thing - the Zepp Golf 2 Swing Analyser. The nifty little gadget simply fits onto the outside of your glove, connects to your smartphone via a free app and proceeds to analyse every aspect of your swing in real-time. It's an ideal way to improve your game, offering instant evaluation based on club speed, club plane, tempo, backswing, length and more.

Crucially, with the Zepp 2's Smart Coach, you can then follow step by step training guides to adapt and perfect their swing, taking your game to the next level. And, what's great, is that the Zepp Golf 2 has a battery life of eight hours, meaning you can monitor your play for an entire day on the course or driving range.

Nikon Coolshot 80 VR Measure those distances with precision

Whether you're a relative newcomer to the world of golf or a seasoned pro with countless hours on the green, judging your distances can often mean everything when you're teeing off. To ensure you hit the ball with the right power, invest in a powerful distance reader such as the Coolshot 80i VR from Nikon.

It comes with an eight-second continuous measurement that enables you to scan an area to find all the distance data you need, including the handy ability to identify slopes so you can select the proper club for uphill or downhill shots. So wherever you are on a hole, you'll always know exactly how far you are from the flagstick.

Under Armour Men's Gore-Tex Paclite Full Zip Jacket Under Armour should be your first port of call for quality golf attire

Under Armour attire may be expensive but when it comes to playing a soggy round of golf, we’re doubtful you can get much better. With its GORE-TEX Paclite technology, this clever jacket is completely weatherproof but still fits snugly in whatever bag they happen to have on the course. Despite being both wind and rain proof, the jacket still maintains breathability, so sweating is kept to a minimum, while its design ensures they shouldn’t feel any restriction when it comes to that all important swing technique.

Zoom All-weather Golf Glove Best gifts for golfers: Never lose that all important grip

When you're grinding away to improve your handicap or simply trying to shake off that 'beginner' badge, having a robust and reliable glove can mean everything. We think this affordable and reliable glove from Zoom is a perfect fit, which uses its own Flexx-Fit design to ensure no part of your hand feels restricted regardless of how big or small it is.

The weather-ready glove features a honeycomb design that helps to get more grip in wet and cold conditions for improved control on the course. And it comes in six colour combinations, so even the most fashion forward of golfers will be able to suitably styled.

PGA Tour Pro Size Driving Net Practice your shots away from the range

Golf can quite the addictive hobby, but not all of us have the time to spend every spare moment out on the course or on the driving range - so how about a driving net you can set up at home? This one is an official PGA Tour product, and offers targets for practising your lob, your chip and a decent pitch.

Ideal for use by both young and older golfers, the PGA Tour Pro Size Driving Net is sturdy enough to take your gradually improving shots (as long as you're using practice balls, rather than proper weighted ones) and can be used both indoors and out in the wild outside. It also includes a carry bag for easy transport and a training video from the PGA itself.

Titleist 2019 Tour Staff Bag Lightweight and built to deliver Worldwide Professional Tour performance

If you’ve clocked that their golf bag is looking tired and worn, you can’t go wrong with buying them a new one. Apparently, this is the same bag used by leading professionals, with its lightweight, ergonomic construction putting it at the top of the pile when it comes to usability and longevity.

There’s a 9.5” 6-way top divider for organising their golf clubs, as well a thought out handle and strap system and plenty of pockets for accessories and snacks.

Sklz All-in-One Golf Swing Trainer Turn their swing from amateur to pro with this ace gift for golfers

If you invest in just one tool for your golf game, this could be the one to help you improve your handicap once and for all. The All-In-One Swing Trainer reinforces the correct setup and builds the muscle mechanics you need for a proper swing. It includes fully adjustable components for golfers of any height and breaks down for easy storage and portability.

It's been designed to help foster that all-important inside-square-inside swing path, which will eventually eliminate unwanted slices. The sturdy design can also help improve head movement, hip sway and your posture as you come out of your swing. It works with golfers of any height and breaks down for easy storage and portability.

