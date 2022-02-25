Wordle solution of the day #251 Friday, Feb 25

Finding a random five-letter word with only six attempts is not easy, even with the clues that Wordle gives you along the way. That's why, when inspiration or aptitude fails you, we're here to bring you the answer.

To save you discovering the answer before you're ready to give in, today's solution is at the bottom of the page. If you just need a little inspiration, there's a clue just below here, so you can still have the satisfaction of completing the puzzle on your own.

You can play today's game at Wordle's new location on the New York Times site.

Today's Wordle hint

If you can see colors clearly, you might be on the right track for today's answer.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is the latest internet sensation and has exploded into 2022. It's a simple word game created by a Brooklyn-based software engineer by the name Josh Wardle. He created the game as a side project due to his love of word games and it seems thousands of others love it too.

The objective of Wordle is to guess the five-letter word of the day and you have six tries in which to get it right. With each attempt, you are told if any of the letters you used are in the final word, and if they are in the right place with green and grey boxes. Through these clues, you can eliminate letters and determine the answer.

When you guess correctly it gives you statistics on your guess distribution and winning streak. You can also share your win with friends or on social – though all they see is a grid of those green and gray boxes, not the letters (as not to spoil it). There's only one answer per day and everyone has the same.

Wordle archive

If you want to play Wordle games from previous days you can now do that on the Wordle Archive. This has every game back to #1 for you to complete. If you're looking for previous day's solutions, here are the last 20 for you.

#231 ALOFT

#232 SKILL

#233 ELDER

#234 FRAME

#235 HUMOR

#236 PAUSE

#237 ULCER

#238 ULTRA

#239 ROBIN

#240 CYNIC

#241 AROMA

#242 CAULK

#243 SHAKE

#244 DODGE

#245 SWILL

#246 TACIT

#247 OTHER

#248 THORN

#249 TROVE

#250 BLOKE

Today's Wordle solution

Today's answer is VIVID

According to Merriam Webster, vivid is:

1. Of a color very strong. Very strong. Very high in chroma

