Best Presidents' Day sales 2022: where to find the best deals

Looking for the best Presidents Day sales and deals? We've got you covered with a handy guide to the best deals, discounts, and sales happening on February 15, Presidents Day.

As with every major sale, online retailers will be jumping at the opportunity to clear out old inventory and slash prices on our favorite products. From mattresses to TVs, video games and more, there will be plenty to see – and save – during Presidents Day sales.

Depending on just what you're looking for this year, we've got the most popular categories covered. Presidents Day in the past usually brings some of the best mattress discounts and other home essentials, but don't be surprised to see tech products on sale as well.

You can use the handy navigation bar at the top of this page to jump to any category instantly, or scroll on down to browse through every major sale and a quick summary of what you'll find during their Presidents Day sale.

Best Presidents Day mattress sales

Amerisleep Amerisleep

Hands down one of the best bed-in-a-box mattresses available, Amerisleep is offering up to 30% off select models right now for those looking into upgrading. Expect their Presidents Day sale to kick off early February!

BEAR Mattress BEAR Mattress

Currently, you can save 20% off plus you'll receive two free pillows this weekend only when you use the coupon code SAVE20. BEAR's Presidents Day sale isn't live just yet, but expect it to kick off during the first week of February.

Casper Mattress Casper Mattress

Casper's Last Call sale is currently live and offers huge discounts on 2019 mattress models, but their Presidents Day sale won't go live until the first week of February as well most likely. There's still great offers going on right now though, including up to 60% off bedding.

Cocoon by Sealy Cocoon by Sealy

Save 35% during their Winter Sale (ending soon!) as well as standard offers including 0% APR for 12 months. Hang tight on Cocoon until Presidents Day comes around, they should have better deals running then!

Layla Mattress Layla Mattress

Layla's Presidents Day sale is live and it's a good one. Offering $200 off all mattresses plus $300 in accessories at no extra charge, this is a must-see deal for those on the market for a new mattress. One of the many bed-in-a-box mattresses, Layla offers a premium nights sleep with comfortable memory foam mattresses.

Mattress Firm Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm is currently offering up to $300 off during their year end sale, with a massive selection of brands and models on sale right now. Their Presidents Day sale is a showstopper, though, so make sure to check back early February!

Nectar Mattress Nectar Mattress

Nectar is offering up to $400 in free accessories with every mattress purchase this weekend only, but expect even more offers to drop as we get closer to Presidents Day.

Purple Mattress Purple Mattress

One of the most popular bed-in-a-box mattresses is currently offering $180 in accessories for free with every purchase. Purple's Presidents Day sale isn't live just yet, but expect it to show up the first week of February.

ZOMA Mattress ZOMA Mattress

Specifically designed for athletics recovery, the ZOMA mattress offers an incredible balance of comfort and firmness to refresh you while you sleep. This weekend only, you can save $150 off any mattress with coupon code WIN150 at checkout.

Best Presidents Day sales electronics

Adorama Adorama

Adorama offers a great selection of digital electronics ranging from TVs to cameras and everything in between. You'll find some great deals on your favorite tech right now, but expect more impressive deals to show up closer to Presidents Day.

B&H Photo B&H Photo

Here's where you'll find the best deals on cameras and AV equipment during Presidents Day. Currently, B&H Photo is running some great deals on TVs for the Super Bowl as well as some excellent offers on cameras and DSLRs.

Best Buy Best Buy

Best Buy's Presidents Day sale will offer a ton of discounts on home tech, including TVs, smart home devices, video games, and more. There are a ton of deals to shop through today, but those patient enough may find some killer deals come early February.

Dell Dell

Dell's got a great selection of offers happening right now, with early Presidents Day deals of up to $300 off select laptops. There's a lot more to check out, with deals on 2-in-1s, desktops, and more. Head over there now to find that new laptop you've been waiting for!

Lenovo Lenovo

There's a nice selection of deals in the run up to President's Day, with over $900 off select PCS plus deals on top tech. With laptop deals and doorbusters starting as low as $200 on popular models, now's the time to save!

Newegg Newegg

Find PC parts including CPUs, GPUs, SSDs, and more on sale right now during Newegg's 20th Anniversary sale. Newegg has an impressive offering already with deals on monitors and the like, but you'll find more to shop come Presidents Day.



Best Presidents Day furniture sales

Anthropologie Anthropologie

A fan of high end, custom furniture? Anthropologie is currently holding a 50% off sale on select products, so you'll want to head over there right now if you're on the hunt for a new couch. Expect even more come Presidents Day!

Ashley Homestore Ashley Homestore

You'll find a ton of home goods on sale right now over at Ashley Homestore including mattresses, desks, living room furniture, and more. Ashley Homestore's Presidents Day sale will bring more offers to choose from, but the current selection of deals is worth a look as is.

Bed Bath & Beyond Bed Bath & Beyond

BBB is taking up to 50% off select bed and bath decor for a limited time, but their Presidents Day sale isn't live just yet. You can find some great deals right now, though, so head over today to save on some new towels!

Joss & Main Joss & Main

Find multiple deals going on at Joss & Main right now including up to 60% off decor. Expect more deals as we get closer to Presidents Day, but their current offering has a solid selection of deals on bedding, home decor, furniture, and more.

Overstock Overstock

Overstock is currently running a 70% off red tag sale, offering massive price cuts on tons of products site wide. It's the perfect time to grab some new furniture, with clearance items at their lowest prices of the year.

Wayfair Wayfair

There are quite a few sales happening right now at Wayfair, so you'll want to head over and checkout just how much you can save. Presidents Day sales won't kick off for a couple of weeks, so expect a much larger deal offering come the holiday.

Best Presidents Day appliance sales

Appliances Connection Appliances Connection

Appliances Connection offers a massive selection of name brand appliances on great prices. Their Presidents Day sale has kicked off and is taking upwards of 40% off the latest and greatest in small and major appliances. Head over there now!

Best Buy Best Buy

Best Buy's Presidents Day sale brings a ton of deals on major appliances across the board. You'll find deals on refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and a whole lot more through the holiday weekend.

Home Depot Home Depot

Taking upwards of 35% off select appliances, Home Depot's Presidents Day sale offers some killer deals on some of the most popular appliances from Samsung, GE, and more. Head over there today to save big during their Presidents Day sale.

Lowe's Lowe's

There's a great selection of deals on appliances at Lowe's, but their Presidents Day sale hasn't kicked off just yet. You'll still find savings of up to 30% off select appliances, but keep an eye out this week as we may see some bigger deals closer to the holiday.

When is Presidents Day?

Presidents Day is celebrated on the third Monday of every February, falling this year on Monday, February 15th.

