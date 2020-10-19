Dell Black Friday deals 2020: Laptop deals to watch for during Dell's Black Friday sale

Dell's Black Friday deals are going to have some of the best laptop deals we'll see this year, with discounts expected of up to 35% on many of Dell's most popluar laptops. Dell was kind enough to gave us a sneak peak earlier this year, with their popular Black Friday In July sales event.

Bringing discounts of 35% on select Dell laptops, these Black Friday In July deals included student laptops, work laptops, and a handful of gaming laptops, including Alienware gaming laptops and desktops. For being in July, it was one of the best Black Friday deals event of the summer.

So it's a safe assumption that Dell's official Black Friday sale, which is most likely going to kick off the night before, with discounts of about the same range. Many of the best Dell laptops saw price drops of $200 or more, saving hundreds on XPS 13 laptops, Inspiron laptops, and gaming laptops.

Even now, Dell has some great deals happening on some of their best gaming laptops. The Alienware m15 R2 gaming laptop, which usually starts at $2,100, is on sale with a starting price of just $1,899!

Running on a 9th Gen Intel i7 paired with the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GPU, the $2,100 price tag was pretty fair. Taking $213 off makes the buy a but easier for anyone on the fence. If you're looking to grab a gaming laptop, the m15 R2 is set to take on upcoming titles with ease, including the new Cyberpunk 2077.

Until Dell kicks off the real Black Friday sale later this year, you can head over to their deals page to check out their current deals. In most cases, you'll be eligible to save an extra 17% on your purchase when you enter the coupon code SAVE17 at checkout.

Best Black Friday deals 2020: Get ready for the best Black Friday sales of the year

Best Buy Black Friday deals 2020: The best deals to expect at Best Buy's Black Friday sale

Walmart Black Friday deals 2020: What to expect from Walmart's Black Friday sale

Dell Black Friday laptop deals

As we mentioned, Dell's already got some deals happening that are worth checking out. They aren't quite at Black Friday deal levels of discounts, but if you're in desperate need of a new student laptop these deals will save you some cash. Remember, many of Dell's laptops can also receive another 17% off with coupon code SAVE17 at checkout, and all the deals we've listed below are eligible.

Check back on this section often, we'll be updating it weekly with Dell's newest deals. If you don't see a specific laptop on sale, check back next week for a fresh set of some of Dell's best laptop deals.

Best Gaming Laptop Deal at Dell Today

Alienware m15 R2 Gaming Laptop with RTX 2070 8GB

Was Starting: $2,113 | Now Starting: $1,899 | Savings: $213 (10%)

Pairing a 9th Gen Intel i7 with NIVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 2070 8GB Max-Q, Alienware's m15 R2 is a force to be reckoned with. This 8GB model is getting a $213 price cut for a limited time, but you can also save an additional 17% when you use code SAVE17 at checkout.

Specs | Intel i7-9750H (4.5GHz) | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB Max-Q | 15.6" FHD 60Hz | 8GB DDR4 | 512GB SSDView Deal

Best Student Laptop Deal at Dell Today

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Touch Screen Laptop

Was Starting: $1,055 | Now Starting: $899 | Savings: $155 (15%)

With this deal, Dell's Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 becomes one of the best laptops under $1,000, no questions asked. The versatility it offers is unmatched, and it has the power to match with some seriously impressive specs. Use coupon code SAVE17 at checkout!

Specs | 10th Gen Intel i5-10210U (4.2GHz) | Intel UHD Graphics | 13.3" UHD (4K) Truelife Touch Screen | 8GB LPDDR3 | 256GB SSDView Deal

Today's best Laptops deals Model Options: 284 deals available Any Model HP Envy 17 HP Pavilion 14 i3 Laptop 128 GB SSD Lenovo ThinkPad Edge Toshiba Satellite L HP Pavilion 15t Lenovo ThinkPad P53 (15-inch) Toshiba Satellite C Toshiba Tecra A11 Dell Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019) HP Envy 15 x360 HP Spectre x360 13.3" Dell G7 15 HP Envy 13t Dell Precision 7530 Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Dell 15.6 Inspiron 3000 Lenovo Thinkpad T490 HP Laptop 17z HP Omen 15 Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 (14”) laptop Dell Inspiron 8 Laptop HP Envy x360 15t Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 HP Chromebook 14 Apple Macbook Air (2020) Dell XPS 15 (2019) Lenovo Thinkbook 13s Dell XPS 15 (2018) Lenovo ThinkPad L412 HP Envy x360 13 Acer Aspire 15.6 Dell Precision 5520 Acer Aspire 7741G Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (13.5inch) Toshiba Satellite C650 HP Elite Dragonfly HP Pavilion 15 Acer Predator Helios 300 (15-Inch) Dell Latitude E7470 Dell XPS 13 7390 Dell XPS 15 Touch Dell Latitude E6430 HP Stream 14 Acer Aspire V3 Dell Latitude E6420 Microsoft Surface Pro X Dell Inspiron 15 5593 Dell Latitude 5490 Dell Precision 5540 Dell XPS 13 Rose Gold HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3 Razer Blade 15 (2020) Acer Predator Helios 300 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2018) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Acer Aspire 7750 Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 (2017) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6th Gen) Dell G5 15 Dell Latitude E5470 HP Chromebook 11 HP ProBook 640 G2 Lenovo ThinkPad T470 Dell Inspiron 17 7000 2-in-1 Dell Latitude 7490 HP Spectre x360 15 Dell Inspiron 15 5570 Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Dell XPS 15 (2017) Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (15inch) Acer 5740 Asus VivoBook 15 Dell XPS 13 (2016) Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Dell Latitude D630 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2019) ASUS ProArt StudioBook Pro 17 Toshiba Satellite C670D Alienware m17 R3 Dell Chromebook 11 Dell Inspiron 17R Dell Latitude E7450 HP G4 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (3rd Gen) Toshiba Qosmio x870 Toshiba Satellite C50 Acer Predator Helios 300 15 (2019) HP 14" Laptop Intel Core i3-1005G1 HP EliteBook 820 G1 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Lenovo Thinkpad T430 Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 Alienware m15 R2 (2019) Alienware m15 R3 (2020) Dell G3 15 Dell Precision M4800 Any Processor Intel Core i7 Intel Core i5 Intel Core i3 AMD Ryzen 5 Intel Celeron AMD Ryzen 7 Intel Xeon AMD Ryzen 3 Intel Core i9 Intel Pentium Intel Core M3 Intel Core M Intel Xeon E3 Intel Atom AMD A12 Intel Core M5 AMD A10 AMD E1 AMD FX Intel Core M7 AMD Ryzen AMD A8 Any Memory (RAM) 16GB 8GB 32GB 12GB 4GB 24GB 64GB 128GB 2GB 6GB 1GB Any Storage Size 1TB 256GB 512GB 128GB 2TB 16GB 32GB 8GB 64GB 500GB 4GB 320GB 4TB 1.5TB 3TB 6TB 5TB Recommended Retailer HP Spectre x360 (2020) (256GB Silver) HP Spectre x360 Convertible... HP (US) $999.99 View Deal Reduced Price HP Spectre x360 (2020) (Silver) HP - Spectre x360 2-in-1... Best Buy $1,249.99 $1,099.99 View Deal HP Spectre x360 (2020) (64GB 16GB RAM) HP Spectre X360 2020 GEM Cut... Amazon $1,389.97 View Deal Low Stock HP Spectre x360 (2020) (512GB 16GB RAM) Newest HP Spectre x360-13t... Amazon $1,449.95 View Deal Show More Deals

Today's best Gaming Laptops deals 11 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Model Options: 167 deals available Any Model Dell G7 15 HP Omen 15 Acer Predator Helios 300 (15-Inch) Razer Blade 15 (2020) Acer Predator Helios 300 Dell G5 15 Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Alienware m17 R3 Acer Predator Helios 300 15 (2019) Alienware m15 R2 (2019) Alienware m15 R3 (2020) Dell G3 15 MSI GS75 Stealth MSI GF65 Acer Predator Triton 500 MSI GS66 Stealth Asus TUF Gaming FX504 MSI GE75 Raider Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR HP Omen 17 MSI GS65 Stealth Alienware Area-51m R2 Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming Lenovo Legion Y720 Alienware 17 (2016) Asus ROG Strix G15 Lenovo Legion Y545 Acer Nitro 5 Acer Nitro 5 AN515-42 Asus ROG Strix GL502VS-DS71 Dell Alienware 17 R5 Razer Blade Pro 17 (2019) Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) Alienware m15 R1 Gaming Laptops Gigabyte Aero 15 Acer Predator Helios (2020) Alienware 17 Alienware m17 R2 (2019) Asus ROG Strix Scar III Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531 HP Pavilion Gaming 15 MSI GS75 RTX 2080 Razer Blade 15 Advanced (2020) Razer Blade Stealth (2017) Alienware 13 R3 Asus TUF A15 (2020) Lenovo Legion Y520 MSI GS65 Stealth Ultra Thin Razer Blade 15 (2019) Base Model Alienware 17 R4 Asus ROG Zephyrus Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 MSI GS65 Stealth Thin Razer Blade Pro 17 (2020) Acer Predator Helios 500 (Intel) Acer Predator Triton 700 Asus ROG Strix Hero Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502 Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Dell Latitude 9510 Gigabyte Aorus 17G Lenovo Legion Y7000 Lenovo Y540 15 MSI GE63 Raider RGB Edition MSI GT63 Titan Razer Blade (2018) Razer Blade 15 4K ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Acer Nitro 5 Spin Acer Predator Helios 700 Alienware m15 Asus ROG Strix Hero II Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming (2017) Dell Inspiron 15 7567 MSI GF63 MSI WE72 7RJ Razer Blade 15 GTX 1070 Razer Blade 15 Studio Acer Predator Triton 500 RTX 2080 Acer Predator Triton 500 Rtx 2060 Alienware Area-51m Asus FA506IV Asus ROG Mothership Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501 Asus ROG Zephyrus M GM501 Asus TUF FX505DV Asus TUF Gaming A17 Dell G5 15 (2019) HP Omen X Gaming Laptop HP Pavilion Gaming 15-dk0010na LENOVO IDEAPAD L340 (15.6 inch) Lenovo Y540 17 MSI Alpha 15 MSI GE66 MSI GT76 Titan Razer Blade (2017) Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model (2019) Razer Blade Stealth (2019) Any Processor Intel Core i7 AMD Ryzen 7 Intel Core i5 AMD Ryzen 5 Intel Core i9 AMD Ryzen AMD Ryzen 3 Any Memory (RAM) 16GB 8GB 32GB 64GB 24GB 12GB 6GB Any Storage Size 1TB 512GB 256GB 16GB 2TB 8GB 32GB 4TB 3TB 64GB 128GB 6TB 1.5TB Reduced Price Dell G3 15 (15.6-inch 8GB) Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop - w/... Dell $809.99 $749.99 View Deal Dell G3 15 (15.6-inch 1TB) Dell G3 Gaming Laptop 15.6"... Amazon $999.99 View Deal Dell G3 15 Dell INS 15 G3 3590-1354... Amazon $1,087.22 View Deal Dell G3 15 Dell INS 15 G3 3590-7311... Amazon $1,122.73 View Deal Show More Deals

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below.

Head on over to our Amazon Prime Day 2020 hub, too! You'll find all the best deals at Amazon happening right now PLUS early Prime Day deals you can jump on right now.

Be sure to also check out T3's Black Friday deals hub as well! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!

Last but not least, you can also take a look at our Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!