Best Amazon Black Friday steam iron deals 2021

T3 knows a thing or two about irons. All irons are engineered to perform the same job, but it doesn't mean that they're all mad equally. There is an overwhelming number of irons to choose from no-nonsense entry-level models to premium ironing maestros with heaps of features that stretch way beyond simple soleplates.

The good news is that good doesn't always mean expensive – and that's especially true when it comes to the best Black Friday deals. Some of the best Amazon Black Friday deals have already sliced hundreds of pounds of popular products and it's now time for the best iron to have a moment in the limelight. We've picked three deals that tick all the boxes: top-quality performance, quick decreasing, and some even have a few fancy features.

Russell Hobbs 25090 Steam Iron | Was £59.99 | Now £29.00 | You save £30.99 (52%) at Amazon Russell Hobbs 25090 Steam Iron | Was £59.99 | Now £29.00 | You save £30.99 (52%) at Amazon

Simplicity is always a good thing when it comes to boiling hot iron soleplates. And to that end: nothing does it better than Russell Hobbs' one-temperature steam iron. There's no need to pre-sort items or adjust temperature settings, as this steam iron is safe on all iron-able fabrics from denim to silk. Ironing is never a chore when it's so damn simple. Even better, the Russell Hobbs 25090 iron is over 50% off, so there's never been a better time to make your clothes less creased.

| Was £160.00 | Now £129.99 | You save £30.01 (19%) at Amazon Philips GC5039/30 Azur Elite Steam Iron | Was £160.00 | Now £129.99 | You save £30.01 (19%) at Amazon

No leakage, powerful steam, and good on creases. It may be pricey, but this iron packs a punch and expertly banishes creases. You don't have to worry about temperature settings, either: the Azur uses OptimalTEMP technology and is completely dial-less for burn-free ironing. Grab nearly 20% off the RRP with this Amazon Black Friday deal.

Tefal GV9580 Pro Express | Was £449.99 | Now £193.99 | You save £256.00 (57%) at Amazon Tefal GV9580 Pro Express | Was £449.99 | Now £193.99 | You save £256.00 (57%) at Amazon

Okay, so admittedly this is cheating slightly as it's a 2600W Steam Generator Iron. However, the discount is so big and the saving so large that we simply had to include it in our top three picks. This exceptional iron pumps out a continuous stream, whilst it glides over your garments making a mockery of even the most stubborn creases. The saving is nearly 60%...yes...you did read that correctly...60%. If you're in the market for a piece of serious ironing machinery, then please look no further than the Tefal GV9580 Pro Express.

T3's guides to the Black Friday sales and deals