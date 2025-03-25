Amazon's best streaming stick just returned to its lowest-ever price

When you survey the market and try to work out what the best streaming device is for your needs, there's a pretty good chance that the answer is some form of Amazon Fire TV Stick. These exceptionally impressive little bits of hardware come at a range of prices but all represent extreme value for what they offer.

If you want the best version Amazon makes, with crisp 4K resolution and some excellent additional features, there's no looking past the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is a stellar piece of kit. Right now, as part of Amazon's Spring Sale, it's heavily reduced in both the UK and the US, which is great news for anyone looking to upgrade their streaming experience.

Part of what makes the Fire TV Stick 4K Max so great to use is that it's the dictionary definition of "plug and play". You just stick it into a free HDMI slot on your TV, log in and get watching, without any need for running cables through holes in your TV cabinet or anything like that.

Its remote is also super easy to use, with handy voice controls through Alexa for quick searches that work even within apps. Once you start using that shortcut, you won't look back. Finally, picture and sound quality are both excellent, with a range of formats and codecs supported to ensure that you're not missing out on the best possible quality whatever your pick of the best streaming services might be.