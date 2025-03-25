Amazon's best streaming stick just returned to its lowest-ever price
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max rules
When you survey the market and try to work out what the best streaming device is for your needs, there's a pretty good chance that the answer is some form of Amazon Fire TV Stick. These exceptionally impressive little bits of hardware come at a range of prices but all represent extreme value for what they offer.
If you want the best version Amazon makes, with crisp 4K resolution and some excellent additional features, there's no looking past the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is a stellar piece of kit. Right now, as part of Amazon's Spring Sale, it's heavily reduced in both the UK and the US, which is great news for anyone looking to upgrade their streaming experience.
Here in the UK, you're looking at a healthy 36% discount, which matches the best price for this model in the last couple of years – it's always nice to know you're timing your buy well.
In the US, meanwhile, it's 33% off and also priced extremely aggressively. When you plug it in, you'll be baffled at how Amazon can sell it this cheaply.
Part of what makes the Fire TV Stick 4K Max so great to use is that it's the dictionary definition of "plug and play". You just stick it into a free HDMI slot on your TV, log in and get watching, without any need for running cables through holes in your TV cabinet or anything like that.
Its remote is also super easy to use, with handy voice controls through Alexa for quick searches that work even within apps. Once you start using that shortcut, you won't look back. Finally, picture and sound quality are both excellent, with a range of formats and codecs supported to ensure that you're not missing out on the best possible quality whatever your pick of the best streaming services might be.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
My favourite arcade machine of all-time is down to its lowest price ever
Save £100s / $100s on Arcade1Up cabinets during Amazon's spring sale – including Star Wars
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Eureka J15 Pro Ultra review: bulky but loaded with features and functions
This heavy-duty robot vacuum works wet and dry but needs plenty of space for the sizable base station
By Rob Clymo Published
-
Amazon's best-value Kindle just hit its lowest-ever price – grab one now!
The basic Kindle is an ever-reliable bit of kit
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Amazon Spring Deal Days is live – all the latest from the big sale
A week of discounts has begun on all your favourite products as Amazon launches its Spring Deal Days sale event
By Mat Gallagher Last updated
-
This Sonos speaker hit its lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday – it's in my basket
The Sonos Roam 2 looks like a steal right now
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The best Christmas lights in the world get huge Black Friday deal
Philips Hue's Festavia lights are astonishing
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
These headphones are a perfect payday buy with a Black Friday bonus
Cambridge Audio has smashed it here
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I'm telling my friends to buy this gaming monitor on Black Friday
If you're a console or PC gamer, it's perfect either way
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Google's 5-star phone just hit its lowest-ever price for Black Friday
The Pixel 8a is a steal at this price
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The ultimate addition to your PS5 gets a huge Black Friday deal
PlayStation VR2 will blow your mind at this price
By Max Freeman-Mills Published