This beastly JBL speaker is cheaper than ever before on Amazon
The JBL Charge 5 is a beast
If you're in the market for a seriously excellent portable speaker, one that's just as impressive powering a party or for some chilled-out home listening, you've probably already come across JBL. It makes a wide range of speakers, many of them with industry-leading durability scores.
One of its best speakers is an even better deal than usual right now, thanks to a tidy reduction as part of Amazon's ongoing Spring Sale. The superb JBL Charge 5 is 9% off here in the UK and 33% off in the US (from a higher starting price), which ensures that it hits its lowest-ever price through Amazon.
This brilliant speaker is powerful enough to really impress, but also extremely portable – and it has both great battery life and precise sound, which makes for a super-compelling package overall.
Those of you in the US are getting an even better discount, thanks to exchange rates, making for almost a bit of a steal on this speaker.
Part of what makes the Charge 5 so great is how carefully-judged its size is. This is a speaker that can easily be chucked in a bag to take to the park or a beach, without weighing you down too much. That said, it's also big enough to not need any others paired with it if you want beefy sound.
Being from JBL, it's also extremely durable and weather-proof, which means that spring showers are no problem if you get caught outside in changeable weather. Heck, it can take a lot more punishment than that, too.
This price should stay live through the rest of the week as part of the Amazon sale, but as always if you're in the market I'd pick it up sooner rather than later. You never know when stock might run out.
