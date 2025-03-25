Amazon Big Spring Sale is now live with big savings across the store
In the US, Amazon.com has started its Big Spring Sale which runs through March 31
Like spring itself, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is back once again bringing a little sunshine into our lives after a long cold winter. That sunshine is in the form of some big discounts on a range of products across the store.
Amazon now has a sale for every season, but this first one of the year sees a full week of discounts with sale prices for everyone – not just Prime members. That said, there are some exclusive deals that only Prime members can benefit from.
The sale runs from today through till 11:59 PM (PT) on Monday March 31, though not all deals will run for the full week. There are deals of the day and lightning deals that last only a few hours, so you need to keep your eyes peeled.
Being the spring sale, we expect there to be a focus on home goods and outdoor equipment in this Amazon event, but we are already seeing a range of tech products from headphones to TVs, and perhaps unsurprisingly, a lot of Amazon products.
While not every deal is a bargain, there are certainly some good offers out there already. We've picked some of our favourites below:
Tech
Those of you in the US are getting an even better discount, thanks to exchange rates, making for almost a bit of a steal on this speaker.
One of the greatest beat-em-ups of all time, Mortal Kombat II sucked money from many of us back in the 90s. And this machine includes the original Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 3 and several other coin-op classics too.
Officially licensed from Namco, this all-in-one unit contains 12 games, including Ms. Pac-Man, Galaga, DigDug, Rally-X and Rolling Thunder.
The Forerunner 945 is a superb smartwatch for dedicated runners and triathletes who are looking to chase their next goals. Save $320 off it, now!
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 33% off and priced extremely aggressively. When you plug it in, you'll be baffled at how Amazon can sell it this cheaply.
Outdoors
YETI Hopper M15 is a durable, portable soft cooler featuring high-performance insulation for superior cold retention. Its robust, weather-resistant construction, leakproof design, and rugged exterior ensure reliability in any environment. With a wide-opening lid, integrated drain system, secure closure and carrying options, it’s ideal for outdoor adventures and tailgate parties.
The YETI Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler is a rugged, highly portable cooler with Permafrost insulation for superior ice retention. It holds up to 32 quarts (30 liters) and features NeverFlat wheels for tough terrain. A StrongArm handle, rock-solid latches, and BearFoot non-slip feet ensure durability, making it perfect for outdoor adventures.
The YETI Beverage Bucket is built for durability and convenience. With a 5-gallon (19-liter) capacity, it easily holds drinks on ice for gatherings. Its rotomolded construction ensures toughness, while the BearFoot non-slip base adds stability. Featuring DoubleHaul handles for easy transport and Permafrost insulation, it keeps beverages cold for hours.
The YETI Tundra Haul offers 45.5 liters (28 cans with ice ratio 2:1) of storage, making it ideal for extended trips. NeverFlat wheels and a StrongArm handle ensure smooth transport, while Permafrost insulation keeps contents cold for days. Its rotomolded construction guarantees durability, perfect for camping, fishing, and road trips.
The YETI Hopper Flip 8 is tough, compact, and keeps your drinks ice-cold. Perfect for quick adventures, it holds up to 8 cans (with ice, 2:1 ratio) and features ColdCell insulation for all-day chill. The leakproof HydroLok zipper and rugged DryHide shell handle whatever your weekend throws at it!
Despite its compact size, the DJI Mini 4 Pro offers outstanding flight and camera performance that’s sure to impress. If you're in the market for your first camera drone and aren't sure which one to pick, this is the top choice—currently the best sub-250-gram drone available.
Home
Get 38% off the Philips Barista Brew in the Amazon Big Spring sale. This espresso machine has an integrated hot water outlet that heats up quickly and produces delicious single and double shot espresso. The Philips Barista Brew does it all for you, from grinding the beans to frothing the milk. It looks the part as well, so you really can’t go wrong with it – and now it’s $250 cheaper!
The Dyson V15 Detect Plus is easily one of the top cordless vacuum deals we've spotted in the Big Spring Sale.
