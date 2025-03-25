Amazon Big Spring Sale is now live with big savings across the store

In the US, Amazon.com has started its Big Spring Sale which runs through March 31

Amazon Big Spring Sale
Like spring itself, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is back once again bringing a little sunshine into our lives after a long cold winter. That sunshine is in the form of some big discounts on a range of products across the store.

Amazon now has a sale for every season, but this first one of the year sees a full week of discounts with sale prices for everyone – not just Prime members. That said, there are some exclusive deals that only Prime members can benefit from.

The sale runs from today through till 11:59 PM (PT) on Monday March 31, though not all deals will run for the full week. There are deals of the day and lightning deals that last only a few hours, so you need to keep your eyes peeled.

Being the spring sale, we expect there to be a focus on home goods and outdoor equipment in this Amazon event, but we are already seeing a range of tech products from headphones to TVs, and perhaps unsurprisingly, a lot of Amazon products.

While not every deal is a bargain, there are certainly some good offers out there already. We've picked some of our favourites below:

Tech

JBL Charge 5
JBL Charge 5: was $179.95 now $119.95 at Amazon

Those of you in the US are getting an even better discount, thanks to exchange rates, making for almost a bit of a steal on this speaker.

Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat II Deluxe Arcade Machine
Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat II Deluxe Arcade Machine: was $499.99 now $449.99 at Amazon

One of the greatest beat-em-ups of all time, Mortal Kombat II sucked money from many of us back in the 90s. And this machine includes the original Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 3 and several other coin-op classics too.

Arcade1Up Class of '81 Deluxe Arcade Machine
Arcade1Up Class of '81 Deluxe Arcade Machine: was $499.99 now $449.99 at Amazon

Officially licensed from Namco, this all-in-one unit contains 12 games, including Ms. Pac-Man, Galaga, DigDug, Rally-X and Rolling Thunder.

Garmin Forerunner 945
Garmin Forerunner 945: was $599.99 now $299.50 at Walmart

The Forerunner 945 is a superb smartwatch for dedicated runners and triathletes who are looking to chase their next goals. Save $320 off it, now!

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 33% off and priced extremely aggressively. When you plug it in, you'll be baffled at how Amazon can sell it this cheaply.

Outdoors

YETI Hopper M15
YETI Hopper M15: was $300 now $240 at Amazon

YETI Hopper M15 is a durable, portable soft cooler featuring high-performance insulation for superior cold retention. Its robust, weather-resistant construction, leakproof design, and rugged exterior ensure reliability in any environment. With a wide-opening lid, integrated drain system, secure closure and carrying options, it’s ideal for outdoor adventures and tailgate parties.

YETI Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler (Wild Vine Red)
YETI Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler (Wild Vine Red): was $350 now $280 at Amazon

The YETI Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler is a rugged, highly portable cooler with Permafrost insulation for superior ice retention. It holds up to 32 quarts (30 liters) and features NeverFlat wheels for tough terrain. A StrongArm handle, rock-solid latches, and BearFoot non-slip feet ensure durability, making it perfect for outdoor adventures.

YETI Beverage/Ice Bucket (Cosmic Lilac)
YETI Beverage/Ice Bucket (Cosmic Lilac): was $150 now $120 at Amazon

The YETI Beverage Bucket is built for durability and convenience. With a 5-gallon (19-liter) capacity, it easily holds drinks on ice for gatherings. Its rotomolded construction ensures toughness, while the BearFoot non-slip base adds stability. Featuring DoubleHaul handles for easy transport and Permafrost insulation, it keeps beverages cold for hours.

YETI Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler (Wild Vine Red)
YETI Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler (Wild Vine Red): was $425 now $340 at Amazon

The YETI Tundra Haul offers 45.5 liters (28 cans with ice ratio 2:1) of storage, making it ideal for extended trips. NeverFlat wheels and a StrongArm handle ensure smooth transport, while Permafrost insulation keeps contents cold for days. Its rotomolded construction guarantees durability, perfect for camping, fishing, and road trips.

YETI Hopper Flip 8 Portable Soft Cooler (Wild Vine Red)
YETI Hopper Flip 8 Portable Soft Cooler (Wild Vine Red): was $200 now $160 at Amazon

The YETI Hopper Flip 8 is tough, compact, and keeps your drinks ice-cold. Perfect for quick adventures, it holds up to 8 cans (with ice, 2:1 ratio) and features ColdCell insulation for all-day chill. The leakproof HydroLok zipper and rugged DryHide shell handle whatever your weekend throws at it!

DJI Mini 4 Pro
DJI Mini 4 Pro: was $999 now $799 at Walmart

Despite its compact size, the DJI Mini 4 Pro offers outstanding flight and camera performance that’s sure to impress. If you're in the market for your first camera drone and aren't sure which one to pick, this is the top choice—currently the best sub-250-gram drone available.

Home

Philips Barista Brew Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine
Philips Barista Brew Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

Get 38% off the Philips Barista Brew in the Amazon Big Spring sale. This espresso machine has an integrated hot water outlet that heats up quickly and produces delicious single and double shot espresso. The Philips Barista Brew does it all for you, from grinding the beans to frothing the milk. It looks the part as well, so you really can’t go wrong with it – and now it’s $250 cheaper!

Dyson V15 Detect Plus
Dyson V15 Detect Plus: was $749.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

The Dyson V15 Detect Plus is easily one of the top cordless vacuum deals we've spotted in the Big Spring Sale.

