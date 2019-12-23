Lego Cyber Monday deals: save up to 40% at Amazon on Lego Star Wars, Lego Technic, Lego Batman and more – TODAY ONLY

There are some excellent and affordable Lego sales in the latest Amazon Cyber Monday deals, pushing classic sets such as the Lego X-Wing down to nearly half price – but only until 11.59pm on December 1st!
If you want to give kids a super-bargain Lego Batman chase set, or get yourself a Lego Technic set to while away the hours over Christmas, now is absolutely the time. Given how great and in-depth some of these sets are, that they all come in under the £60 mark – and most under £40 – makes them brilliant value.
And if these don't take your fancy, don't forget to check in with all the other current best Lego Cyber Monday deals from around the web.
Lego itself is running daily Lego Store Cyber Monday sales, and there have been some fantastic offers there, but the biggest ones tend to sell out quickly, so check in quickly!
Today's Lego Amazon Cyber Monday deals
Lego X-Wing Starfighter |
RRP £89.99 | Now £52.99 at Amazon UK
Lego will always have a great version of the X-Wing available, and this is a damn fine set – it’s fun to build, looks close to the real version, has lever-operated wings that open and close for attacking, it shoots lasers and torpedoes (well, Lego versions of them), and you can have either Luke and R2 pilot it, or Luke’s ill-fated pal Biggs Darklighter (and his droid R2-Q2). This offer ends at 11.59pm on December 1st!View Deal
Lego Star Wars Black Ace TIE Interceptor |
RRP £44.99 |Now £28.99 at Amazon UK
Can't have an X-Wing without something for it to dramatically shoot down. This TIE Interceptor is from the Star Wars: Resistance TV show, and has an opening cockpit plus firing weapons. It comes with Poe Dameron, BB-8 and Griff Halloran minifigures. This offer ends at 11.59pm on December 1st!View Deal
Lego Batman Batwing & The Riddler Heist |
RRP £49.99 | Now £35.49 at Amazon UK
This a glorious chase set set in a single box, for an irresistible price. You get a brilliant little Batwing plane (very similar to the design from the 1989 movie), a Riddler helicopter, and GCPD chase pursuit vehicle, and a safe for them all to fight over. There are minifigures for Batman, The Riddler, Commissioner Gordon and, slightly randomly, Shazam. This offer ends at 11.59pm on December 1st!View Deal
Lego Hidden Side Paranormal Intercept Bus |
RRP £54.99 | Now £34.99 at Amazon UK
Lego's Hidden Side range mixes the physical play of Lego with augmented reality games on your phone, where you'll interact with the built sets to hunt down ghosts. This school bus has been converted into a ghost hunting vehicle, and comes with monstrous roadworkers and a haunted mobile toilet to contend with – which is, we have to say, pretty horrifying. This offer ends at 11.59pm on December 1st!View Deal
Lego Hidden Side Train Express |
RRP £69.99 | Now £43.99 at Amazon UK
Another Lego Hidden Side set with AR games you can play once it's built, this feature's a transforming monster train, with folding wings and a hidden face. Even the station platform is possessed… This offer ends at 11.59pm on December 1st!View Deal
Lego Technic Heavy Duty Forklift |
RRP £54.99 | Now £33.49 at Amazon UK
For those who love machines, this forklift with rear-wheel steering, moving two-cylinder engine pistons, adjustable lifting pallet is a great little gift. Even better, it can be built into a tow-truck with working lift alternatively. This offer ends at 11.59pm on December 1st!View Deal
Lego Minecraft The Blaze Bridge |
RRP £39.99 | Now £29.99 at Amazon UK
Dive into Minecraft's Nether regions (so to speak) with the bridge set. Take the Alex minifigure and battle against the wither skeleton and two blaze figures. This offer ends at 11.59pm on December 1st!View Deal
Cyber Monday sales around the web
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Bose.co.uk – save up to 45%
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Cyber Monday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- Ernest Jones – £200 off when you spend £1,000
- John Lewis Cyber Monday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Cyber Monday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Cyber Monday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – up to 70% off everything
- Lego – 30% off sets, plus free gift with purchases over £120
- Schuh Cyber Monday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Cyber Monday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Cyber Monday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Cyber Monday sale– bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Cyber Monday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Cyber Monday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Cyber Monday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money
- Lovehoney.com US Cyber Monday sale – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie