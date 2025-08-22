3 Lego Star Wars sets that are better builds than the Millennium Falcon

Everyone recognises the Millennium Falcon, and it’s no surprise that Lego has honoured Han Solo’s beloved freighter numerous times over the years. It’s often the flagship product in Lego’s always extensive Star Wars range.

But not everyone has room, or the money, for a table-hogging Millennium Falcon in their house – even when the Ultimate Collector Edition is reduced for Black Friday – so I’m here to point you towards some other Lego Star Wars builds that are just as worth having. Read on for three of the best.

(Image credit: Lego)

Lego Star Wars AT-ST Walker

The Millennium Falcon might feature in many of Star Wars’ most memorable space sequences, but when it comes to land battles, is there anything more iconic than the sight of an AT-ST lumbering into view? I think not.

This 1,513-piece brick-built replica of the walker favoured by the Empire features a rotating head, a cockpit, and those unmistakable chin-mounted laser cannons, which can be adjusted to your liking.

You also get a plaque with the vehicle’s full name (Imperial All Terrain Scout Transport) and a driver minifigure in the box, with the latter presumably instructed to keep a close eye out for any mischievous Ewoks in your living room.

(Image credit: Lego)

Lego Brick-Built Star Wars Logo

The Lego Millennium Falcon is incredible, but it’s also eye-wateringly pricey. If you want to show visitors to your home your affection for George Lucas’ enduring space opera without breaking the bank, why not get as on-the-nose as possible by building this 3D replica of the Star Wars logo?

Those big yellow letters are about as recognisable as any in the history of pop culture, and they pop even more against the set’s buildable black background with subtle greebling.

There isn’t much here in the way of secrets, but you can remove the top of the letter ‘T’ for a nostalgic nod to the film that started it all. This one naturally makes for a fantastic display piece, especially if you can surround it with the small army of Lego Star Wars minifigures you’ve no doubt collected over the years.

(Image credit: Lego)

Lego Star Wars The Razor Crest

I’m certainly not going to sit here trying to convince you that Din Djarin’s trusty old rusty bucket, the Razor Crest, means more to Star Wars than the Millennium Falcon. Some debates just aren’t worth airing.

However, answer me this: did the Falcon ever have Baby Yoda (less catchily known as Grogu) in its cockpit? I think not, and that has to count for something.

This mega 6,187-piece recreation of The Mandalorian’s signature ride is about as authentic as it gets, and at 72cm long it's the largest Lego Razor Crest to date.

It obviously looks awesome from the outside, but you can also peer within to admire details like the blasters cabinet and carbon freezing chamber, while the rear hatch opens up for storing your minifigures. You’ll need that too, as you get five in the box, including Mando himself and, of course, a suitably adorable Grogu.