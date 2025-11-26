Currys best Black Friday tech deals are live: Expert picks on top tech on sale

Currys isn't messing about when it comes to the best Black Friday deals – today, Wednesday 26 November, it's just updated its offerings ahead of Black Friday proper, which hits this Friday, 28 November.

Plenty of other retailers have gone super early in their sales promotions this year, from Argos to Amazon, John Lewis to AO. We've been covering the best offers – links below – because navigating the sites to pick out the truly decent deals is a time sink.

There's a dedicated, official page for Currys' Black Friday sale, so you can visit that for the full breakdown (including categories outside of tech). But to save you time, our expert tech team at T3 has picked out the best products in the Currys sale:

Currys Black Friday sale 2025: best deals today

Currys Black Friday sale 2025: Laptop deals

Save 40% (£200) HP OmniBook 5 16-inch: was £499 now £299 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Laptops is one of the areas where the Currys sale can beat the likes of Amazon – indeed, this budget HP laptop is pricier from the maker's own site. With an Intel Core i3 processor, it's entry-level, but a perfectly good Windows machine for getting your day-to-day done. And, at 16-inches, it'll be a great desktop replacement for some.

Save £400 Lenovo Yoga 7 Slim: was £1,099 now £699 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ If you want a Windows PC that lasts for ages, this Snapdragon X variant will go on and on and on. That's the benefit of Qualcomm's new chip, which also tickboxes Microsoft's "Copilot+" PC badge – meaning it's an "AI PC" too. It's the kind of MacBook-rivalling hardware in the Windows space, just with a price cut of several hundred making it way more affordable and sorely tempting, if you're hunting for a new laptop.

Currys Black Friday sale 2025: Turntable deals

Save 28% (£70) Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth turntable: was £249 now £179 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Awarded 5 stars by T3's sister site, What Hi-Fi?, the LX310 is described as "a no-nonsense automatic turntable with a built-in phono stage, Bluetooth and a surprisingly musical sound". That Bluetooth feature is the real clincher here, to cut the wires and output to your favourite wireless speaker – which, most likely, you already own.

Currys Black Friday sale 2025: Gaming deals

Currys Black Friday sale 2025: Tablet deals

Save 30% (£150) Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: was £499 now £349 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Samsung's 'Fan Edition' slate was always due a price drop – and its Black Friday discount has finally kicked in! With almost a third cut from the asking price, this Exynos-powered tablet is ideal for all kinds of tasks, whether you want to stream or browse, play games, or even use the included S Pen stylus to draw or sketch. It's a brilliant all-rounder for a great price. Do note, however, that the 128GB storage is on the low side – but you can pay more for extra.

Currys Black Friday sale 2025: Headphone deals

Save 38% (£50) Marshall Major V wireless headphones: was £129.99 now £79.99 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ The Marshall Major V wireless headphones in black certainly look the part – and more importantly, they sound the part too. You can now pick up these excellent cans for half price in the Argos sales.

Save 57% (£200.99) Beats Studio Pro : was £349.99 now £149 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ AirPods not for you? How about Apple's over-ear brand instead? Beats' big sound and included active noise-cancelling (ANC) makes them well worth the original asking price – but now they're even less than half price, these over-ears are a brilliant bargain.

Save 25% (£100.95) Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headhones: was £399.95 now £299 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Bose's top-notch over-ear headphones bagged a T3 Award, as their noise-cancelling (ANC) is just so good. If you're after folding headphones that are the best for travel, then look no further – Bose has the winner. And now with three figures cut from the price. Bargain!

Currys Black Friday sale 2025: TV deals

Save 42% (£550) LG OLED B5 48-inch: was £1,299.99 now £749.99 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ There's plenty to love about LG's OLED B5, from the stunning 4K picture quality to its Magic Remote pointer for control. This set's excellent blacks, wide viewing angles, and high colour accuracy adds up to an impressive package. Especially if you're seeking a smaller-scale buy that doesn't compromise on image quality.

Currys Black Friday sale 2025: Phone deals

Save 25% (£200) Google Pixel 10: was £799 now £599 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ There's currently a hefty £200 off the Pixel 10 at Argos, and it's a fantastic flagship phone. Top-level performance, plus all the Android AI software features, means this handset is well worth your consideration.

Currys Black Friday sale recap

Currys celebrated Black Friday in its usual style last year: we saw everything from phones to watches to home tech and more. Whatever product category you were seeking, there was something for everyone.

So far, we're having a repeat performance this time around: there are lots of discounts, across a wide range of product categories, and new offers are appearing all the time. If you're in the market for some of the best Christmas gifts of 2025, this is a great resource for your early shopping.

When is Currys' Black Friday sale?

Black Friday itself falls on 28 November 2025. However, come the start of the month, Currys was already promoting Black Friday offers on its site – giving you lots more time to nab the gadgets you're after. The sale will continue through to 1 December, but it's clear that the Black Friday deals are already here – right now – so there's no need to wait.