OnePlus 13 launch date revealed, and it's much sooner than usual

Quick Summary
The OnePlus 13 will launch on 31 October in China. There's no word on a global launch schedule as yet.
The confirmation reveals three colours for the phone and a slight change to the design.
OnePlus has confirmed that it is about to launch its latest flagship model, the OnePlus 13. There has been no shortage of leaks surrounding the new phone and it had long been suspected that it would see an earlier release date than in previous years.
The details come from OnePlus directly, where the phone is available for pre-order, with the actual launch of the phone scheduled for 31 October. There's a significant catch though – the OnePlus 13 is being prepared for launch in China, but there's no word on when there will be a global release.
What else do we learn from the early listing online? We can see that the phone will be launched in three colours – black, white and blue. Those colours have depth to them: the white has a shimmer, while the blue is a leather finish and the black has wood grain effect in the glass.
One big design change is that the big round camera section on the back is now separated from the frame. That's likely because the frame design has changed, with a squarer aesthetic, like the iPhone 16 and Google Pixel 9.
That also sees the OnePlus 13 moving to a flat display, rather than the slight curve to the edges that we saw previously. This is shown in a teaser video that was shared on Weibo and has appeared on X.
💥OnePlus 13 to be announced on October 31st 🔥🚀 pic.twitter.com/mtUsRcTHu7October 22, 2024
What are the OnePlus 13 specs?
It's thought that the OnePlus 13 will launch with Snapdragon 8 Elite, which was just announced at Snapdragon Summit. The earlier launch of this phone is thought to be due to earlier availability of the new hardware from Qualcomm. Some rumours have said it could have up to 24GB of RAM.
We've already heard a lot about the display, as it received a DisplayMate A++ award in testing, where we also learnt that it will be 6.8-inches, 120Hz with a 3K resolution.
The battery is expected to come in at 6,000mAh with support for the new Qi2 charging standard, so there might also be magnetic accessories for this device.
From the images we have we can see that OnePlus is continuing with three cameras on the rear of the phone, and it could be a trio of 50-megapixel cameras, centred around the Sony Lytia sensor that was used as the main camera on the OnePlus 12.
The phone is expected to launch with Android 15 and Oxygen OS 15, with AI features weaved in. The launch in China on 31 October will give us a lot of the details and we'd expect the global launch to take place early in 2025.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
