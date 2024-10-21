OnePlus 13 leaked in first full marketing image – wood grain and flat sides

Quick Summary A leaked image of the upcoming OnePlus 13 suggests a significant redesign is coming. That's a more iPhone-like appearance, with a stunning back panel.

When we think about the best Android phones on the market, there are likely a wide range of brands which come to mind. The market has been ferociously competitive in recent years, with manufacturers each vying to be crowned at the top of the pile.

Chief among them is OnePlus. Their latest flagship – the OnePlus 12 – was a killer device. Complete with some snazzy finish options, the handset offered users a lot to like.

Now, its next-gen handset has been leaked – and it feels like another step up from the brand. We'll hop onto the specs in due course, but lets kick off by talking about the design.

We see a black wood-effect back panel in the images, which is a really classy design. It echoes the OnePlus models of old, which could be purchased with different wooden back panels – a neat touch.

Elsewhere, the design remains broadly similar overall, with a similar camera bump in the same location. That is, however, met with a metal accent on the rear portion, which is a classy addition.

That leads all the way from the camera bump to the edges of the handset, which are notably flatter than previous generations. That would make the OnePlus handset the latest in a long line of devices which are undergoing an iPhone-inspired redesign, with the Google Pixel 9 series already following suit and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series before that.

Inside, we're also expecting some new goodies. Previous rumours have pointed to everything from an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, to some sort of MagSafe-like charging capabilities. Those will be handy, but may not prove all that necessary, as a rumoured 6,000mAh battery should offer a good battery life rating.

With the device slated to launch for the Chinese market in the coming weeks, we shouldn't have too much longer to wait. A global release can often be expected a few months thereafter, which should put this interesting device in the hands of users in the not too distant future.