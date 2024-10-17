OnePlus 13's display has already broken records and we've not even seen it yet

Quick Summary
The OnePlus 13 display has been assessed by DisplayMate and given an A++ rating.
That means that we can expect great display performance from the phone when it launches.
The OnePlus 13 is expected to launch this month and the phone is already making quite a name for itself, even before it has launched.
In the latest twist of the tale, the OnePlus 13 has received an A++ award from DisplayMate as it looks to position itself as one of the best phones for the coming year.
That's no small feat, but in the process we learn a lot about the performance of this display. DisplayMate is an organisation that carries out detailed display testing, calibration and optimisation. The evaluations are often confidential, but in this case, it's published the findings before the phone has even been launched.
That's likely because the OnePlus 13 achieved the A++ grade, with DisplayMate saying that it set 21 records. Reading between the lines, it's clear that DisplayMate thinks that the OnePlus 13 display sets a new high standard for the industry - and that's probably why OnePlus was happy for the details to be published.
In the process of the testing – which you can find here – we learn that there's a 6.8-inch OLED display, previously confirmed to be the BOE X2. It offers up to 120Hz refresh rate and it has a display resolution of 3168 x 1400 pixels - or 3K.
What this testing goes on to tell us, is that – according to DisplayMate's measurements – the OnePlus 13 has excellent calibration and performance. What it doesn't tell us is anything about the experience, but it's a great starting point for this phone.
OnePlus 13 leaked specs
The OnePlus 13 could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite, expected to launch at Snapdragon Summit next week. There has been a rumour that the handset could get 24GB RAM, presumably to aid some AI features.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
The battery is expected to be 6000mAh, with 100W charging, but also supporting the new Qi2 wireless charging standard. That could mean that the new OnePlus phone is compatible with an array of magnetic accessories, a bit like the iPhone.
It's thought, however, that there won't be upgrades to the camera hardware, but we're expecting a number of AI features to boost photo performance.
What we don't know is when the phone is actually going to be available. The phone is expected to be launched in China first, and then followed up with a wider global release.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
-
-
Sonos' hiccups continue as "major outage" hits the system
If you use Apple Music with Sonos, you might already know
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Ultenic U16 Flex review: my favourite cordless vacuum cleaner got an upgrade
Will the Ultenic U16 Flex live up to its predecessor? Let's find out
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
OnePlus 13 tipped for a massive hardware twist we didn't see coming
We're getting closer to the OnePlus 13 launch and it might not be as predictable as we thought
By Chris Hall Published
-
OnePlus 13 could come with one of the iPhone's best features
The OnePlus 13 could be the start of a new trend in Android phones
By Chris Hall Published
-
Your Oppo or OnePlus phone is getting an iPhone-like makeover for free
This could be a neat boost for Android phone fans
By Sam Cross Published
-
OnePlus 13 appears in official image – its next-gen display does, anyway
And it looks gorgeous
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
OnePlus 13 tipped for big battery boost
This could be another win for the next-gen Android phone
By Sam Cross Published
-
OnePlus 13 could blow away all competition in one key area
Will this be the best Android phone?
By Sam Cross Published
-
OnePlus 13 launch confirmed – coming much earlier than usual
OnePlus' flagship phone will likely come with an industry first
By Rik Henderson Published
-
OnePlus 13 could be rush-released and available sooner than expected
Could it be the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 phone?
By Britta O'Boyle Published