OnePlus 13's display has already broken records and we've not even seen it yet

Quick Summary The OnePlus 13 display has been assessed by DisplayMate and given an A++ rating. That means that we can expect great display performance from the phone when it launches.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to launch this month and the phone is already making quite a name for itself, even before it has launched.

In the latest twist of the tale, the OnePlus 13 has received an A++ award from DisplayMate as it looks to position itself as one of the best phones for the coming year.

That's no small feat, but in the process we learn a lot about the performance of this display. DisplayMate is an organisation that carries out detailed display testing, calibration and optimisation. The evaluations are often confidential, but in this case, it's published the findings before the phone has even been launched.

That's likely because the OnePlus 13 achieved the A++ grade, with DisplayMate saying that it set 21 records. Reading between the lines, it's clear that DisplayMate thinks that the OnePlus 13 display sets a new high standard for the industry - and that's probably why OnePlus was happy for the details to be published.

In the process of the testing – which you can find here – we learn that there's a 6.8-inch OLED display, previously confirmed to be the BOE X2. It offers up to 120Hz refresh rate and it has a display resolution of 3168 x 1400 pixels - or 3K.

What this testing goes on to tell us, is that – according to DisplayMate's measurements – the OnePlus 13 has excellent calibration and performance. What it doesn't tell us is anything about the experience, but it's a great starting point for this phone.

OnePlus 13 leaked specs

The OnePlus 13 could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite, expected to launch at Snapdragon Summit next week. There has been a rumour that the handset could get 24GB RAM, presumably to aid some AI features.

The battery is expected to be 6000mAh, with 100W charging, but also supporting the new Qi2 wireless charging standard. That could mean that the new OnePlus phone is compatible with an array of magnetic accessories, a bit like the iPhone.

It's thought, however, that there won't be upgrades to the camera hardware, but we're expecting a number of AI features to boost photo performance.

What we don't know is when the phone is actually going to be available. The phone is expected to be launched in China first, and then followed up with a wider global release.