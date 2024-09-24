OnePlus 13 tipped for big battery boost

Quick Summary The OnePlus 13 could have a killer battery upgrade, according to recent reports. That's the latest in a long line of upgrades slated for the new Android phone.

The fight to be crowned the best Android phone on the market is always a hotly contested affair. Gone are the days when the old school heavyweights could just romp to victory – these days, work from established names and start ups is equally likely to take home the win.

As this year begins to wrap itself up, attention is firmly focused on what the next generation of these devices will be capable of. That's especially true of the OnePlus 13, which has been the subject of a spate of rumours of late.

Just yesterday, I wrote about how the OnePlus 13 could blow away the competition, with it being touted as the only model to feature 24GB of RAM. Now, more reports have emerged, suggesting it could pack in a whopping battery.

The news comes from 91Mobiles, who spotted the device on a certification site's database. That shows that the new model could pack a 6,000mAh battery.

It would certainly be a welcome upgrade versus the previous generation. The OnePlus 12 only packed in a 5,500mAh cell, though that was still one of the foremost at launch.

It does, however, look like the charging speed won't change. That's still listed as 100W fast charging, which would be the same as its predecessor.

That's no bad thing, though. It would still leave it among the fastest charging devices on the market, making any need to upgrade much less urgent. The device is also tipped to include 50W wireless charging support, for those who prefer to ditch the cables.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It could be a big deal for the device. When I wrote about the reported RAM upgrade yesterday, I said that, while far from the sexiest upgrade available, it's the sort of thing which should level up an already strong handset.

This feels much the same. A bigger battery will do wonders for most users, allowing you to keep going for longer, or access more power-hungry tasks with ease. Without a charging speed upgrade, it might slip under the radar, but make no mistake – this would be a killer upgrade for users.