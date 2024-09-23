OnePlus 13 could blow away all competition in one key area

Quick Summary Leaks about the OnePlus 13 suggest it could beat out most of the market in one key area. That includes 24GB of RAM in their flagship handsets.

The fight to be crowned the best Android phone on the market is always hotly contested. In recent years, the quality of handsets from long-standing household name brands and newer start ups alike has improved exponentially.

That shows no signs of slowing down either. Rumours about a range of next-gen handsets already sound impressive – and the latest leak about the OnePlus 13 continues that trend.

That's because the device could be the only one to feature 24GB of RAM as part of its spec sheet. The information comes courtesy of renowned leaker Digital Chat Station (via 91Mobiles), who enjoys a strong reputation – particularly for early spec leaks from supply chains in Asia.

That could be a big step for the brand. I used the previous OnePlus 12 device, and was really impressed with it overall. It was good at just about everything most users would need, performing strongly.

In order to improve upon that device, the brand will need to focus on details. Adding copious amounts of RAM is a surefire way to achieve that, too.

There is currently some confusion as to whether or not the model will see a global release. The previous generation also had a 24GB model, but that remained exclusive to the Chinese market.

Still, if this did go to all markets, it could prove popular. While upgraded RAM is far from the sexiest improvement a brand could make, it's certainly a useful one. Users can expect a boost to performance from it, which should make it applicable to a wide array of users.

With the device also expected to pack in an as-yet-unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor and a triple 50MP rear camera array – including a Sony LYT808 sensor on the main camera – this could be a hit. We'll have to keep our eyes peeled over the coming weeks and months for more information.