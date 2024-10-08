OnePlus 13 could come with one of the iPhone's best features

Quick Summary The OnePlus 13 could come with magnetic wireless charging when it launches later in October. It's thought this will be Qi2 charging, making OnePlus one of the first manufacturers to offer it on Android.

One of the first next-gen flagship phones is expected to come from OnePlus, with rumours that the company is looking to launch its device as soon as possible after the announcement of next-gen Snapdragon hardware. We’ve slowly been hearing about features that could come with this phone and the most recent is really intriguing.

The interesting new detail is that the OnePlus 13 might support a “magnetic suction function”, according to details from 91Mobiles. This is likely to be lost in translation, but would suggest magnetic wireless charging. Could the OnePlus 13 be one of the first Android devices to offer an equivalent of Apple’s MagSafe that’s been so popular on the iPhone?

If you’ve been paying attention to developments in recent years, the emergence of MagSafe for Android won’t come as a surprise. It’s highly likely that this will be Qi2 charging, which has been waiting in the wings to boost the wireless charging experience on devices.

If this is the case, OnePlus 13 won’t quite be first as the first Android phone to launch with it was the HMD Skyline revealed in July 2024. Qi2 would be a great addition, however, and we’re expecting a lot more devices with this feature to follow in 2025. However, it will be interesting to see if it's just Qi2 or an adaptation of the standard to continue to offer faster wireless charging, as the OnePlus 12 offered 50W when using the AIRVOOC charger.

What else have we learnt about the OnePlus 13?

We’re expecting the OnePlus 13 to launch with the next-gen Snapdragon hardware that’s due to be announced at Snapdragon Summit in the coming weeks. That might be Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, or it could be Snapdragon 8 Elite, the name is still to be revealed.

Elsewhere, we’ve heard that the phone could come with a 6,000mAh battery with 100W charging, and there could also be a whopping 24GB of RAM – although we have no idea what all that RAM will do. Presumably, some of that RAM will be there to boost AI functions still to be revealed.

There could be three 50-megapixel cameras on the back of the phone, including a 3x optical telephoto camera.

The addition of Qi2 charging would open up the OnePlus 13 to a range of accessories. The idea behind Qi2 is to have a universal standard that works across devices, delivering better wireless charging at 15W, but also allowing for an ecosystem of accessories like charging car mounts and so on.

We’re expecting the OnePlus 13 to launch later in October 2024.