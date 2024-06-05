OnePlus 13 could draw inspiration from one of the best smartphone cameras around today

Quick Summary The OnePlus 13 is rumoured to have a similar camera system to the Oppo Find X7 Ultra, with three 50-megapixel sensors and 3x optical zoom. This could make the OnePlus 13 one of the best smartphones around, especially if it uses the same high-quality Sony sensors as the Oppo phone.

The OnePlus 13 could look to Oppo for inspiration when it comes to its camera system, with a new report suggesting that OnePlus could use a load-out similar to the Oppo Find X7 Ultra.

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra has been well received when it comes to the camera, and the OnePlus 13 could benefit from that, making it one of the best smartphones around.

Over the past few years we've seen OnePlus and Oppo drawing closer together. OnePlus first launched as a viral upstart but over the years has evolved into a much more conventional manufacturer. Now, more so than ever, OnePlus and Oppo seem to be walking the same path as sibling brands.

New information coming from leaker Digital Chat Station (via 91mobiles) suggests that the OnePlus 13 could have three 50-megapixel sensors on the rear of the phone, one of which will offer 3x optical zoom. It will continue with the Hasselblad collaboration.

The Find X7 Ultra uses four 50-megapixel sensors to great effect, the additional sensor being a secondary zoom, with a 65mm and 135mm offering. It seems that OnePlus won't quite stretch to that furthest zoom.

What we don't know is what sensors OnePlus will use – but there's a strong argument for using the same sensor arrangement as Oppo. That would see the Sony LYT-900 sensor for the main camera, Sony IMX858 for the telephoto and Sony LYT-600 for the ultrawide.

If OnePlus was to use those sensors, it would represent some considerable upgrades across the phones – especially the move to a larger main sensor. But for now, there's no indication what sensors OnePlus will be using.

That's not the only upgrade that might be coming for the OnePlus 13. It's suggested that the phone will also have a 6,000mAh battery, up from the already large 5,400mAh battery in the OnePlus 12. The trade-off for using a larger battery could be the loss of wireless charging, but as long as OnePlus keeps its SUPERVOOC charging, then I'd be happy to forego wireless charging.

Finally, we're expecting a 2K LTPO display to join the rumour Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 hardware that's expected to power this phone.

It could make for a formidable flagship phone and it might be launched sooner than you expect. It's reported that OnePlus want to be one of the first phones with the next Snapdragon hardware, so it could be launched in October 2024.