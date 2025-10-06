Amazon's colour Kindle just got a rare discount, making it cheaper than ever

It's all go at Amazon, with the retailer's Big Deal Days sale about to kick off (it runs 7th to 8th October). But some of its best deals are already out there – including this great Kindle price drop.

This is one of the big-ticket items, as Amazon uses its sale to promote its own hardware, offering the company's first-ever colour Kindle for a massive price reduction – indeed, it's never been cheaper.

Check out the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft deal here

Not only that, if you're an avid reader (and Amazon Prime member) then there's also a Kindle Unlimited free promotion – netting you the reading service for absolutely nothing for 3 months.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was £239.99 now £169.99 at Amazon Amazon's best Kindle deal prior to the Big Deal Days kick-off is on its first-ever colour Kindle, the Colorsoft, which, as its name suggests, brings colour to the classic Kindle. It's great for those who want to read graphic novels in addition to plain text.

The Kindle Colorsoft is everything we wanted – except for one thing – and reviewed well, too. That's because it delivers classic Kindle, just with a touch of colour.

We called it "a very impressive first draft [that brings] a whole new suite of options to the table for Amazon's e-reader."

However, you might want to wait on further Kindle deals during Amazon's sale, as "the Paperwhite will probably still be the sensible (and more affordable) choice for most people."

Amazon Kindle Unlimited: was £28.47, now free at Amazon Enjoy access to literally millions of titles, from any device with the Kindle app. The usual £9.49 per month subscription is waived for 3 months, and there's no obligation to continue after, thanks to a cancel anytime policy.

Take a look at T3's best Kindle e-readers feature to see which Kindle might suit your needs best. But if colour speaks to you, which the majority of other Kindles lack, then the colorsoft is the choice option.

It's been Kindle season lately – with lots of new models just announced last week at Amazon's 2025 hardware event. That includes a new Scribe Colorsoft, which looks amazing – but you'll barely believe the price.

So keep an eye on Amazon's 'October Prime Day'– which T3 will be live-blogging – as there'll be promotions aplenty. The Colorsoft and free Unlimited subscription is a great place to start though!