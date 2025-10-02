Much-loved British brand's awesome earbuds are just £99 this Amazon Prime

If you're looking for some of the best earbuds but don't want to spend a small fortune, then Cambridge Audio's offerings might already be on your target list.

Well, now there's an even greater excuse to consider: as part of Amazon's latest Prime sale – okay, fine, it's called 'Best Deals Days' for October the 7th and 8th – the company's excellent buds are further price reduced.

Check out the Melomania A100 deal on Amazon here

The Melomania A100 were already described as "sounding great" in T3's review, while noting that they came at "a fair price". Now, with 17% off the list price due for the sale period, they're even keener value for money.

Save £20 Cambridge Audio Melomania A100: was £119 now £99 at Amazon Among heaps of competition, the A100's price being slashed makes these already affordable earbuds even more appealing. Featuring noise-cancelling, great sound all things considered, and solid battery life, there's a lot of positive to be said for these affordable British 'buds.

Take note, however, that at the time of writing the discount deal isn't yet in effect – it's a one to wait on, when it rolls out as part of Amazon's promotional sale.

So if you've been awaiting purchasing the Melomania A100 then, well, you'd best wait – as that £20 discount is just around the corner.

Why might you want to purchase such earbuds? We described them as offering "good sound", a "very comfortable wear" experience, and delivering "good battery life". All the key points for any earbuds.

Sure, there's heaps of competition, some of which is far more expensive, but even at this low price, the A100 offer active noise-cancelling (ANC), although as a down note we did state that it's "merely okay" in our judgement of these in-ears.

Hitting that sub-£100 sweet spot is an important upsell for these British earbuds, though, which only makes their appeal even higher. The offer ends at 23:59 on 8th October, though, so you'll need to be quick.