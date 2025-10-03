Best Amazon Prime Day watch deals – bargains from Audemars Piguet, Grand Seiko, Panerai and more
Every watch deal worth shopping in the Autumn Prime Day sale
With another Amazon sales event looming nearer, you might be in a spending mood. And whether you're shopping early for a festive gift for a loved one, or simply looking to treat yourself with a bargain, there's plenty to be getting your teeth into.
As a seasoned watch tester and deals hunter here at T3, I've put my unique skillset into action to help you find the best deals out there. Amazon itself has had a strong showing so far, but there are also a range of parallel sales from our library of trusted retailers which offer something for everyone.
Citizen Zenshin now under £350 at Amazon
Wolf watch box £121 off
Hamilton Ventura Auto S over £400 off
From pre-loved Audemars Piguet Royal Oak models to beauties from King Seiko and fun bargains from Maurice Lacroix, there really is something for everyone.
T3's top pick
Our top pick so far is this stunning Hamilton Ventura. An iconic shape with distinctive styling is only made better in this warm, earthy colour.
Best Amazon Prime Day dive watch deals
One of the best dive watches I've ever used – this one is a bargain at this price.
Use code EXTRA10 for the best deal on this iconic watch with military heritage.
Save a whopping £500 on this ice cold Seiko dive watch.
Snag this classic diver for less with code EXTRA10.
A classic dive watch with a cool saving – what's not to love?
Save a packet on this classic diver from Oris.
Half price and a funky colour means you and this Zodiac are written in the stars.
I loved this quirky dive watch and at this price, you will too.
Best Amazon Prime Day GMT watch deals
This modern classic is even better value now.
This stunning, affordable GMT never ceases to impress.
Best Amazon Prime Day Chronograph watch deals
Save thousands on this iconic Royal Oak Chronograph.
Save 10% on one of the most iconic watches ever made.
This TAG Heuer chronograph is a bargain at this price!
Save over £2,500 on this exclusive watch.
The dial is now the second coolest part here, after the new low price!
Simple, effective and much more attractive with over a grand slashed from the price.
It might look like Shrek in a balaclava, but this watch is unquestionably cool.
Best Amazon Prime Day Sport watch deals
Save over £7,000 on this stunning precious metal Royal Oak.
Save big on this limited time deal at Amazon
The Royal Oak of all Royal Oak's. Even sweeter with a 10$ discount.
One of the best dials I've seen sub-£4,000. A personal highlight of the list.
This iconic Citizen is 25% off at Amazon.
One of the best watches I've tested this year, now even cheaper.
A classy pick if you fancy a gold-toned watch on a budget.
Another personal highlight. This Aikon is much more appealing at half price.
An unsung hero in the integrated bracelet arena, this is a solid way to spend £6k.
An iconic Hublot silhouette with a classy black dial.
A quintessential Grand Seiko at a great price!
Just quirky enough to be cool without looking too weird – and better than half price!