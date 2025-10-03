Best Amazon Prime Day watch deals – bargains from Audemars Piguet, Grand Seiko, Panerai and more

Every watch deal worth shopping in the Autumn Prime Day sale

Amazon watch deals
(Image credit: Goldsmiths / Chisholm Hunter)
With another Amazon sales event looming nearer, you might be in a spending mood. And whether you're shopping early for a festive gift for a loved one, or simply looking to treat yourself with a bargain, there's plenty to be getting your teeth into.

As a seasoned watch tester and deals hunter here at T3, I've put my unique skillset into action to help you find the best deals out there. Amazon itself has had a strong showing so far, but there are also a range of parallel sales from our library of trusted retailers which offer something for everyone.

Citizen Zenshin now under £350 at Amazon
Wolf watch box £121 off
Hamilton Ventura Auto S over £400 off

From pre-loved Audemars Piguet Royal Oak models to beauties from King Seiko and fun bargains from Maurice Lacroix, there really is something for everyone.

T3's top pick

Hamilton Ventura Auto S
Save 44% (£480)
Hamilton Ventura Auto S: was £1,090 now £610 at Chisholm Hunter

Our top pick so far is this stunning Hamilton Ventura. An iconic shape with distinctive styling is only made better in this warm, earthy colour.

Best Amazon Prime Day dive watch deals

Seiko Prospex 1965 Revival Divers
Seiko Prospex 1965 Revival Divers: was £1,380 now £1,035 at Goldsmiths

One of the best dive watches I've ever used – this one is a bargain at this price.

Panerai Luminor Marina
Panerai Luminor Marina: was £7,600 now £5,814 at Chisholm Hunter

Use code EXTRA10 for the best deal on this iconic watch with military heritage.

Seiko Prospex Diver's Glacier Save the Ocean
Seiko Prospex Diver's Glacier Save the Ocean: was £1,250 now £750 at Goldsmiths

Save a whopping £500 on this ice cold Seiko dive watch.

Doxa Sub 300
Doxa Sub 300: was £2,590 now £1,705.50 at Chisholm Hunter

Snag this classic diver for less with code EXTRA10.

Seiko Prospex Sumo Divers 200m
Seiko Prospex Sumo Divers 200m: was £780 now £545 at Goldsmiths

A classic dive watch with a cool saving – what's not to love?

Oris Divers Sixty-Five
Oris Divers Sixty-Five: was £2,200 now £1,350 at Chisholm Hunter

Save a packet on this classic diver from Oris.

Zodiac Super Sea Wolf
Zodiac Super Sea Wolf: was £1,699 now £849.50 at Jura Watches

Half price and a funky colour means you and this Zodiac are written in the stars.

Hamilton Khaki Navy Frogman
Hamilton Khaki Navy Frogman: was £1,145 now £800 at Chisholm Hunter

I loved this quirky dive watch and at this price, you will too.

Best Amazon Prime Day GMT watch deals

Longines Spirit Zulu Time
Longines Spirit Zulu Time: was £2,950 now £2,215 at Chisholm Hunter

This modern classic is even better value now.

Seiko Presage 'Rusty Nail' Cocktail Time GMT
Seiko Presage 'Rusty Nail' Cocktail Time GMT: was £520 now £415 at Chisholm Hunter

This stunning, affordable GMT never ceases to impress.

Best Amazon Prime Day Chronograph watch deals

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph 'Panda'
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph 'Panda': was £45,950 now £39,058 at Goldsmiths

Save thousands on this iconic Royal Oak Chronograph.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph: was £36,995 now £33,296 at Goldsmiths

Save 10% on one of the most iconic watches ever made.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Automatic
TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Automatic: was £5,600 now £3,816 at Chisholm Hunter

This TAG Heuer chronograph is a bargain at this price!

Zenith Chronomaster Sport Centenary
Zenith Chronomaster Sport Centenary: was £10,800 now £8,100 at Goldsmiths

Save over £2,500 on this exclusive watch.

Norqain Adventure Sport Chrono
Norqain Adventure Sport Chrono: was £3,790 now £2,274 at Jura Watches

The dial is now the second coolest part here, after the new low price!

Raymond Weil Freelancer Chronograph
Raymond Weil Freelancer Chronograph: was £3,395 now £2,040 at Goldsmiths

Simple, effective and much more attractive with over a grand slashed from the price.

Seiko Prospex Black on Black One Hundredth of a Second Speedtimer Solar Chronograph
Seiko Prospex Black on Black One Hundredth of a Second Speedtimer Solar Chronograph: was £760 now £516 at Chisholm Hunter

It might look like Shrek in a balaclava, but this watch is unquestionably cool.

Best Amazon Prime Day Sport watch deals

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Rose Gold
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Rose Gold: was £72,500 now £65,250 at Goldsmiths

Save over £7,000 on this stunning precious metal Royal Oak.

Citizen Zenshin
Citizen Zenshin: was £429 now £346.32 at Amazon

Save big on this limited time deal at Amazon

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Jumbo Extra Thin
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Jumbo Extra Thin: was £54,950 now £49,455 at Goldsmiths

The Royal Oak of all Royal Oak's. Even sweeter with a 10$ discount.

Grand Seiko Heritage Mount Iwate Autumn Dusk
Grand Seiko Heritage Mount Iwate Autumn Dusk: was £5,500 now £3,995 at Chisholm Hunter

One of the best dials I've seen sub-£4,000. A personal highlight of the list.

Citizen Tsuyosa
Citizen Tsuyosa: was £299 now £224.28 at Amazon

This iconic Citizen is 25% off at Amazon.

Seiko King Seiko KS1969
Seiko King Seiko KS1969: was £2,750 now £2,060 at Goldsmiths

One of the best watches I've tested this year, now even cheaper.

Citizen Eco-Drive Sport 41mm
Citizen Eco-Drive Sport 41mm: was £399 now £200 at Goldsmiths

A classy pick if you fancy a gold-toned watch on a budget.

Maurice Lacroix Aikon Quartz Tide Fiba
Maurice Lacroix Aikon Quartz Tide Fiba: was £750 now £375 at Jura Watches

Another personal highlight. This Aikon is much more appealing at half price.

Zenith Defy Skyline 36mm
Zenith Defy Skyline 36mm: was £8,100 now £6,075 at Goldsmiths

An unsung hero in the integrated bracelet arena, this is a solid way to spend £6k.

Hublot Classic Fusion 40th Anniversary
Hublot Classic Fusion 40th Anniversary: was £6,995 now £4,197 at Goldsmiths

An iconic Hublot silhouette with a classy black dial.

Grand Seiko Evolution 9 White Birch Spring Drive
Grand Seiko Evolution 9 White Birch Spring Drive: was £8,500 now £6,375 at Chisholm Hunter

A quintessential Grand Seiko at a great price!

Citizen Eco-Drive Sport 42mm
Citizen Eco-Drive Sport 42mm: was £349 now £170 at Goldsmiths

Just quirky enough to be cool without looking too weird – and better than half price!

Seiko Presage Araigaki