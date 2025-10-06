Say hello to Amazon's Big Deal Days, which kicks off this week. But, ahead of that, one of Amazon's classic promotions has returned for a limited time!

Beyond the big-ticket items, the free Kindle Unlimited promotion is a real winner for fans of reading. The service is free, but only if you sign up before the 14th October – so you'll need to be swift.

Check out the Amazon Kindle Unlimited promo here

So if you're an avid reader and, of course, an Amazon Prime member, then this 3 months of free reading provides access to millions of premium books and even magazines. It's a great way to escape your laptop's screen during this winter.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited: was £28.47, now free at Amazon Enjoy access to literally millions of titles, which includes access anytime and on any device via the Kindle app. The usual £9.49 subscription price is waived for 3 months, plus there's no obligation to continue with your subscription afterwards.

The official Amazon page says that this promotion is "valid until 18 October, 2025" only – which is longer than the incoming Prime Day deals period officially runs. Activate the promo before then and you'll save £28.47 over those 3 months, making this a great deal.

As highlighted above: there's no obligation to continue with your subscription, which will be a big appeal for some. If you do elect to enrol in the £9.49 per month contract thereafter, then you can cancel at any time – using an easy-to-follow cancellation link here.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was £239.99 now £169.99 at Amazon Amazon's best Kindle deal ahead of the Big Deal Days official kick-off is on the colour Kindle, which, as its name suggests, brings colour to the classic Kindle format for the first time.

You will, of course, need one of the best Kindle e-readers to benefit from this promotion. Amazon's 'October Prime Day' deals will likely offer plenty of decent deals here, too, although not many have started. The best I've seen insofar is on Colorsoft, as highlighted above.

Indeed, it's been Kindle season lately – with lots of new models just announced last week at Amazon's new product event. That includes a new Scribe Colorsoft, which looks amazing – but you'll barely believe the price.

