Is Wickes open today? All you need to know about Wickes online DIY store home delivery and click and collect

Wickes online orders are open and the web site is working. As well as home delivery, Wickes is also offering click and collect during the week, between 6am and 3pm. It’s a contactless version of click and collect on ‘essential items only’.

There is usually a 'queue' to get on the Wickes website, a bit like trying to buy Glastonbury tickets. The queue has been as much as an hour during the morning and afternoon, which is not a trivial amount of time to hang around, but at the moment it's more like 10-15 minutes.

Wickes click and collect is in major demand. Wickes says, ‘Some collections will not be available for 8 hrs or [until the] next day. Please wait for confirmation that your order is ready before visiting the store.’

However, the good news for those wanting home delivery is that the queue subsides in the evening and on Sunday, because you can't book click and collect after 3pm.

Ordering online for home delivery is always available. Unlike for collection, Wickes is now back to selling its entire range for home delivery rather than just what it judges to be 'essentials'. So unlike at B&Q, you can buy paint for instance.

For that reason, we suggest you join that queue and eschew B&Q.

The 'essentials' are the only things you can order for click and collect. These are limited to goods from the following departments: electrical, plumbing, building materials, security, power tools, central heating, screws and fixing, and sealants and adhesives.

Yes, that's right: Wickes thinks paint isn't essential but an angle grinder or electric planer is. Wickes doesn't sell plants, but we can tell you Where to buy plants online…

Wickes online shopping

Wickes click and collect essentials (Image credit: Wickes)

Due to the UK lockdown, DIY store Wickes has closed its shops other than to cars picking up click and collect orders from the car park. There is no indication when or if they will re-open.

Under current government guidance, Wickes is allowed to be open, but in order to follow different government guidance relating to the safety of its staff, it has closed its stores.

Despite warning that, 'availability may at times be limited' and that they are, 'unlikely to have availability for Next Day delivery on most lines and locations,' Wickes continues to offer home delivery from Wickes.co.uk.

Click and collect orders at Wickes can be placed from Monday to Saturday, 6am to 3pm. Orders can only be placed on a ‘limited selection’ of items (see above) – that means the ones highlighted on the home page, not the ones in the usual Wickes shopping menus at the top of the page.

Collection is from outside the front entrance of Wickes local stores on a ‘contactless‘ basis, although Wickes staff can assist with carrying goods to the car, so long as you maintain a distance of 2 metres.

We are a little concerned that offering click and collect will cause demand to surge to the point where a) the website crashes and b) click and collect suddenly ceases to be available. However at present Wickes is online, but with virtual queues in place at times.

Should you find the Wickes website is not working you can try the B&Q online store or the Homebase online store. Both of these Wickes rivals continue to offer online ordering, home delivery and click and collect – again from the car park rather than going in to the shops.

If you want a DIY, home and garden store that has branches open and offers 'standard home delivery', Wilko is the only large chain offering both, with some but not all its stores open.

DeWalt 18V XR cordless drill driver £139 | Was £199 | Save £60 at Wickes

With plenty of time to drill holes in things over the coming months, it's essential to have a power drill that won't let you down. This typically robust DeWalt number is a hammer drill and screwdriver with a brushless motor, 2 speed settings and 15 torque settings.View Deal

Get £32 off Karcher K5 X pressure washer at Wickes – now £198

A typically über-powerful pressure washer from the yellow and black-clad prosumer home and garden brand, this is the standout garden deal at Wickes right now, though it also has money off Hozelock and Flymo products, and some cheap fence panels and sheds. View Deal

When will Wickes shops open?

There is no official word on when Wickes stores will reopen. It is possible that online ordering from Wickes will remain the only option.

Is Wickes online ordering open?

Yes. Home and garden equipment and building materials can be ordered at Wickes.co.uk. Due to unprecedented demand there may be delays to delivery times and there will be few to no next-day deliveries, although this may vary by area.