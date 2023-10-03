This paddleboard is at its lowest price ever with 46% off!

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Summer may be over, but that’s no reason to stop paddling, especially as Amazon Prime Day 2 and Black Friday are right around the corner, meaning it's the season for great deals!

If an inflatable paddle board has long been on your wish list, you don't have to wait until Prime Day or Black Friday either, as we've spotted a fantastic deal from SUP supplier, Goosehill, that's well worth a look at.

This paddleboard is perfect for new or experienced SUPers and it comes with everything you need to get you gliding on the water – including a pump, paddle, safety leash and fin. Plus, it comes with a backpack so you can easily take it out and about with you on your adventures. And, right now at Amazon you'll pay £195 for the whole lot – saving you 46%!

Goosehill Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board: was £359.77 , now £195 at Amazon

You can now save over £150 on this inflatable paddle board (the cheapest it's ever been), which comes equipped with all the tools and accessories you need to get you going on the water.

This board is wide and stiff when blown up, providing excellent stability (so it's ideal for those who maybe aren't too confident on the water). In addition to this, you've got the textured footpad, so you can stand with confidence and rest assured that there'll be no slipping and sliding about!

Also, if you're unsure as to whether it's actually worth purchasing a paddle board now that the summer's over, we're here to tell you there definitely is! There's lots of great reasons to keep on SUPing , from the water being warmer in the autumn months, to it not being as crowded as it's no longer peak paddle season – that means more peaceful waters and the potential to even see more wildlife.

Plus, with a deal as good as this one you've got even more reason to get back out on the water. Make sure you take full advantage of this deal before it goes!