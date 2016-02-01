This flexible lamp may be the most useful I've ever owned

I spend a lot of time staring at a computer screen, I'm sure you probably do too, and it's ruining our eyesight. This futuristic lamp from Lumiére aims to ease that problem (and many more), with the ability to adapt to any situation.

Most lamps are fixed in one place, you plug them in, and then turn them on and off. But it's 2016, and it doesn't have to be like this anymore.

Enter the Retina Light from Lumiére. The first thing you notice is the flexible silicon base, which can be folded however you like. Have it flat so you can hold it like a torch, sit it on your desk pointing down at your work, hang it from your bed frame so it lights up a book. The possibilities are endless, as long as it involves folding the base into various positions...

It doesn't need to be near a plug socket either, as it runs on battery power. It's actually charged from a MicroUSB, so, if you have an Android phone, you can probably charge it with the same charger. Useful. Lumiére says the battery life lasts around 40 hours (constantly on) but while I've been using the light, it seems slightly less. The battery takes around three hours to charge.

Lumiére also aims to create a decent quality light. It makes use of 38 LEDs, but the light is dispersed completely evenly across the panel. Apparently it doesn't create glare, UV, or pose a blue light risk. I can't confirm that, but it certainly feels pleasant when shining on my face.

The type of light it creates is customisable from the small touch interface, allowing you to control the type of light (warm, natural, or cool) and the brightness.

The design is certainly a talking point, and got a lot of attention when I set it up on my desk.

It's pretty smart, but we'd have liked to see this go one step further, and include colour control as well. Maybe version 2.0?

Like the idea? You can back it on KickStarter here, and receive the lamp for AU$105 (around £50). Which we think is pretty reasonable.