The Garmin Holiday Sale is an early Black Friday bonanza for running watch, golf watch and bike computer buyers

The Garmin Holiday Sale is here! You won't need a better incentive than this to start shop[ping for Christmas this early. If you have a family member or friend who is into running, cycling, swimming or just fitness in general, they will love you forever if you get them a Garmin watch.

Some of these Garmin watch deals might just be the best Black Friday deals that came early this year. You'll find plenty of the best running watches and cycling computers on offer here; it's time to get excited!

There are also deals on some of Garmin's finest fitness trackers, including the ever so popular Vivoactive 4S or the Instinct. The Garmin Holiday Sale is truly a Black Friday sale not to be missed.

Please find below our top 5 picks from the Garmin Holiday Sale.

Best Garmin Holiday Sale deals in 2021

Image Garmin Forerunner 45 | Was £159.99 | Now £129.99 | You save £30 at Garmin

Despite the recent release of the Forerunner 55, the Forerunner 45 is still one of the best cheap running watches for beginners. It tracks heart rate 24/7, has built-in GPS, is Garmin Coach ready and lasts for up to seven days with one charge. It's now also dirt cheap! View Deal

Image Garmin Forerunner 245 Music | Was £299.99 | Now £239.99 | You save £60 at Garmin

The Forerunner 245 Music is the best running watch for anyone after an affordable, smartphone-free running experience. Thanks to its accurate sensors and versatile features, the Forerunner 245 Music is beloved by runners at all skill levels. Now £60 cheaper, what a bargain! View Deal

Read our full Garmin Forerunner 245 review

Image Garmin Instinct Solar| Was £319.99 | Now £249.99 | You save £70 at Garmin

Garmin claims that the Instinct Solar can run indefinitely using nothing but solar energy thanks to its photovoltaic Power Glass technology. And although this would require you to spend an awful lot of time outdoors running the Instinct Solar on battery saver mode, even when used as intended, the watch can run on one charge for quite a long time. And it's pretty rugged too! View Deal

Read our full Garmin Instinct Solar review

Image Garmin Venu| Was £329.99 | Now £219.99 | You save £110 at Garmin

The Garmin Venu is an awesome fitness watch. It has a stunning AMOLED display and has onboard memory to store music so you don't have to carry your phone around with you when you go out for a run. Despite the large and bright screen, the battery lasts up to five days. Save £110 on this awesome watch today! View Deal

Read our full Garmin Venu review

Also our full Garmin Venu 2 review

Image Garmin Approach S60| Was £399.99 | Now £299.99 | You save £100 at Garmin

The Approach has a large, 1.2" sunlight-readable colour touchscreen display that shows precise yardages to greens, hazards and doglegs, on full-colour course maps. Better still, it has more than 40,000 preloaded courses from around the world and can automatically track shots along the fairway and record shot distances for post-game analysis. Save £100 on this capable golf watch today! View Deal

