The Amazon Black Friday sale 2021 is live: the best deals to shop now

The Amazon Black Friday sale is officially live! Now that we’re one day away from the Black Friday deals , Amazon has set their sale live, giving you a full 48 hours to shop the best deals on offer this Black Friday. This sale is storewide, so you can save hundreds of pounds or dollars on everything from electronics to fashion, toys to appliances.

But that’s not all! Amazon is giving you the chance to save even more money on promotions and offers on Amazon own brand products. This includes deals on Kindle, Audible, Prime and more – see below.

The Black Friday sales are one of the craziest times of the year. If you’re feeling a bit overwhelmed, we’ve got you. Below, we’ve highlighted the top 10 deals from the Amazon Black Friday sale 2021. Happy shopping!

The best deals in the Amazon Black Friday sale

Ring Video Doorbell: was £89, now 69 at Amazon Ring Video Doorbell: was £89, now 69 at Amazon

We’re starting off strong with an Amazon own brand deal on the Ring Video Doorbell. This HD video doorbell allows you to see, hear and speak to whoever’s at the door from your phone or tablet. You can pair with select Alexa-enabled devices and receive instant notifications when motion is detected.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro: was £599.99, now £389 at Amazon Garmin Fenix 6 Pro: was £599.99, now £389 at Amazon

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro has a stylish, sporty and clear display, designed to help you monitor your exercise and fitness levels. It comes with a heart rate measurer, Pulse Ox oxygen activation and navigation, so you can track your movement. With up to 14 days of battery life, the Garmin Fenix 6 also allows you to make contactless payments.

JBL Live Free NC+ Tws True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: was £149.99, now £62.99 at Amazon JBL Live Free NC+ Tws True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: was £149.99, now £62.99 at Amazon

Looking for a new set of earphones? The JBL Live Free NC+ earbuds have active noise cancelling, built-in microphone and 21 hours of wireless playing time. They come with a pocket-sized charging case and its hands-free technology means you can adjust volume and take calls.

Canon EOS M200 Mirrorless Compact Camera: was £569, now £399 at Amazon Canon EOS M200 Mirrorless Compact Camera: was £569, now £399 at Amazon

Cameras are always tricky when it comes to discounts, but this exclusive deal from Amazon is a good one! The Canon EOS Camera takes your photos and videos to the next level. If you’re new to photography, this camera has a guided user interface and creative assist mode that helps you take the best quality pictures.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99, now £199.99 at Amazon Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99, now £199.99 at Amazon

From bestselling vacuum cleaner experts, Shark, the Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner has Anti Hair Wrap technology and DuoClean floorhead. It easily glides across different floor types and bends to get to those hard-to-reach areas. It has up to 40 minutes of run time and comes in a stylish red colour.

Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse Coffee Machine: was £199.99, now £125.99 at Amazon Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse Coffee Machine: was £199.99, now £125.99 at Amazon

The Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse Coffee Machine has sophisticated one-touch technology and unlimited drink options. It has a 19 bar Italian pump, a large 600ml milk jug and milk frother. A versatile machine, this coffee maker is the perfect addition to your kitchen.

Philips Essential Air Fryer XL: was £230, now £119.99 at Amazon Philips Essential Air Fryer XL: was £230, now £119.99 at Amazon

Air fryers are the latest kitchen essential that has taken the world by storm. You either have one or you want one! If you’re the latter, the Philips Essential Air Fryer XL is 47% off in the Amazon Black Friday sale. This airfryer has fast-circulating and superheated air that makes delicious crispy food with little to no added oil.

Whirlpool Freestanding W5811EOXUK Fridge Freezer: was £479.99, now £346.49 at Amazon Whirlpool Freestanding W5811EOXUK Fridge Freezer: was £479.99, now £346.49 at Amazon

If you need an upgrade on your fridge freezer, take a look at the Whirlpool from Amazon. With 3 drawers & 4 shelves, this fridge freezer fits perfectly in your kitchen and has fast cooling technology to keep your food fresh for longer.

Kärcher K 7 Premium Smart Control Home High-Pressure Washer: was £742.53, now £372.39 at Amazon Kärcher K 7 Premium Smart Control Home High-Pressure Washer: was £742.53, now £372.39 at Amazon

The Kärcher K 7 High-Pressure washer helps you tackle any cleaning task you might have, both indoors and outdoors. It can be controlled via the Kärcher app for the optimal pressure and cleaning result. It comes with a 180 Q Smart Control gun, 3-in-1 multi jet spray wand, hose and home kit.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower Toy: was £84.99, now £51.29 at Amazon LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower Toy: was £84.99, now £51.29 at Amazon

The LEGO Harry Potter sets are always quick to go in time for Christmas, so make sure you take advantage of this great deal now. From Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire book/film, this toy features buildable rooms like Dumbeldore’s Office, Hospital Wing and the Yule Ball, plus 8 minifigures, including Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore, Viktor Krum, Cedric Diggory, Fleur Delacour and Madame Maxine.

Extra promotions from Amazon's Black Friday sale

In addition to their individual product deals, Amazon is also offering extra discounts on their own products and brands. There are special offers on membership for Audible, Kindle and more, plus Alexa-enabled devices have also been discounted. For the best promotions in the Amazon Black Friday sale, keep reading.

Audible: 3 months of Audible membership for 99p Audible: 3 months of Audible membership for 99p

For the latest and greatest audio books, Audible is offering 3 months of membership for just 99p. This includes new and trial customers. This offer is valid until 30th November so be quick!

Amazon Prime: 3 months membership for 99p a month Amazon Prime: 3 months membership for 99p a month

Exclusive to Prime members, Amazon is offering 99p a month membership for 3 months on selected channels. These channels include Acorn TV, BFI Player, BritBox, Hallmark, MUBI and Sundance Now. Offer valid until Cyber Monday.