The 5-star Apple AirPods Pro have fallen to cheapest ever price at Amazon

During the month of March, we’ve found huge discounts on headphones and earbuds from a range of top brands, including half price Beats Studio 3 and £70 off the 5-star Grado GT220 earbuds .

In keeping with the cheap headphones and earbuds theme, the Apple AirPods Pro has been given a huge price cut at Amazon. Originally priced at £239, the Apple AirPods Pro are now £174.99, helping shoppers save £64.01 (27%) on these 5-star rated wireless earbuds.

View the Apple AirPods Pro deal here

The Apple AirPods Pro are definitely a pair of earbuds we’d recommend to just about anyone. We gave them 5 stars in our AirPods Pro review and they also made an appearance in our best wireless earbuds and best noise cancelling earbuds guides.

Right now at Amazon, the Apple AirPods Pro with the MagSafe Charging Case is down to its cheapest ever price. The latest update to the AirPods Pro came with Apple’s new charging system and this deal includes the new charging case.

To view the Apple AirPods Pro deal at Amazon, click the link above or keep reading for more details on the AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (2021): was £239, now £174.99 at Amazon

Save £64.01 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon. The Apple AirPods Pro are packed with features and are super easy to set up. With the MagSafe Charging Case, you get more than 24 hours listening time, plus easy storage and lightweight design. Deal ends Saturday 26th March.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro

At T3, we pride ourselves on being up-to-date and in the know on all things tech. We thoroughly rate the Apple AirPods Pro and consider them to be some of the best wireless and noise cancelling earbuds on the market. In our 5-star review of the Apple AirPods Pro, we commented that “they sound great, the noise cancellation is strong and the secure yet comfortable fit means they work well for exercise too… they’re an excellent package, especially with money off”.

Starting off with the audio, the Apple AirPods Pro have strong, detailed and well-balanced sound. They’re a massive step up from the original AirPods and sound extremely rich and full, even when you’re in a crowded room. The active noise cancellation blocks out unwanted noise easily but the Apple AirPods Pro also has transparency mode so you can still hear and interact with people (if you want to).

For simple use and control, the Apple AirPods Pro have force sensors and quick access to Siri via voice activation. They’re great to take calls with and are sweat and water resistant for those who wear earbuds while exercising. Finally, they come in three sizes and are made of soft silicone so they’re relatively comfortable for long wearing.