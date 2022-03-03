True wireless earbuds deal sees the 5-star rated Grado GT220 marked down by £70

At T3, we’re always on the lookout for the best deals on a range of top tech products, including TVs, laptops and headphones. Speaking of headphones, we’ve found a great deal on the Grado GT220 true wireless earbuds.

Right now on the Grado website, the Grado GT220 has been marked down from £249.95 to £179.95, saving shoppers £70 on these premium 5-star rated earbuds.

View the Grado GT220 true wireless earbuds deal

Over the past couple weeks, we’ve been seeing a lot of headphones and earphones deals, including big discounts on the Jabra Elite 75t and the Beats Powerbeats Pro . If you’re looking for pure sound quality that rivals bigger competitors, we highly recommend the Grado GT220 which we gave 5 stars in our Grado GT220 review .

In our review, we remarked that the Grado GT220 have “the sonic poise, fidelity and simple musicality which creates a profoundly impressive listen.” Originally priced at £249.95, the Grado GT220 can be a little on the pricey side so with this £70 discount, you can get these powerful earbuds at a lower price.

To view the Grado GT220 deal, click the link above or keep reading for all the details on these high quality true wireless earbuds.

Grado GT220: was £249.95, now £179.95 at Grado

The GT220 true wireless earbuds use Grado engineering and signature sound for an immersive listening experience. They have a good battery life and a wireless QI charging case which is ideal for compact and quick charging on the go.

Why you should buy the Grado GT220

The Grado GT220 uses Grado engineering and signature sound so users can hear the depth, clarity and intricacy of the music or audio they're listening to. They’re completely absorbing and incredibly detailed so you feel like you’re hearing every single note and line in each song or episode. This is definitely what earned the Grado GT220 5 stars from the T3 team.

The Grado GT220 true wireless earbuds are touch sensitive and can be easily controlled and customised with a simple touch or voice assistant via the integrated mics. The touch-surface is located on the logo on each bud and lights up in different colours depending on what they’re doing. Petite and discreet, these earbuds prioritise sound over design which is what makes the small yet mighty Grado GT220 so exciting.