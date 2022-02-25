Cheap true wireless headphones deal cuts the cost of the Jabra Elite 75t to just £79

It seems like now more than ever it’s almost impossible to leave the house without headphones. Whether you’re travelling to work, going for a run or enjoying some zen time, many of today’s activities go hand in hand with a good pair of headphones.

If you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, the Jabra Elite 75t are a great choice and have been given a great price cut at John Lewis. Originally priced at £149, the Jabra Elite 75t are now discounted to £79, saving shoppers £70 on a premium pair of true wireless headphones.

View the Jabra Elite 75t deal at John Lewis

One of the best true wireless earbuds and the best running headphones , the Jabra Elite 75t are compact, discreet and offer powerful audio. They have true wireless capabilities and sit comfortably in the ear while you go about your day.

The Jabra Elite 75t are reduced to clear at John Lewis so when they’re gone, they’re gone! To view the Jabra Elite 75t deal, click the link above or keep reading to find out all the specs and features.

Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones: was £149, now £79 at John Lewis

The Jabra Elite 75t headphones deliver true wireless listening, active noise cancelling and 4-microphone technology. Right now at John Lewis, you can take £70 off the Jabra Elite 75t, getting these premium fitness-focused headphones for almost half price. Available in black and titanium black.

Why you should buy the Jabra Elite 75t

One of the main attractions to the Jabra Elite 75t is their sound quality and noise cancellation. With innovative Jabra technology, these headphones offer crisp and clear sounds and block out unwanted noise. They have average battery life but come with a compact charging carrying case so you can charge as you go. With the microphone, the Jabra Elite 75t make and take phone calls and lets you connect to your phone’s voice assistant, including Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

In our Jabra Elite 75t review , we commented that the Jabra Elite 75t have a great appeal to “runners and gym-goers looking for something to keep them motivated as they sweat away the hours on a long run or lifting weights.” The Jabra Elite 75t are some of our favourite running headphones as they sit nicely in place and are water resistant so you can wear them while out in the rain.

T3 gave the Jabra Elite 75t true wireless headphones 5 stars and commented that they have a great all-round performance. This £70 price cut from John Lewis is definitely something to take advantage of now so make sure you check out this deal while stocks last.