Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones get huge 50% price cut

You can now bag the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for half price

beats studio3 headphone deal at Amazon
(Image credit: Apple)
Robert Jones
By
published

Beats headphones are among the very finest on the market today, which is why this deal on the very well reviewed Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones is so welcome, as it cuts a huge 50% off their price.

View the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphone deal now at Amazon

The Studio3 Wireless offer active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, meaning you can really cut out the outside world and get more immersed in your music, as well as a long-lasting 22-hour battery life (with ANC on) on a single charge.

These headphones also feature Apple's W1 audio chip and industry-leading Bluetooth connectivity, so they can be seamlessly paired to any phone, tablet, computer, games console or other entertainment device.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was £299.95, now £149 at Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was £299.95, now £149 at Amazon
These are the number one best selling headphones on Amazon and now they've dropped to half price courtesy of a massive 50% discount. We called these "the best Beats yet" after testing them and state they are the "best Beats headphones for noise cancellation", too.

View Deal

In our Beats Studio3 Wireless review T3's resident audiophile expert Duncan Bell said that they were "the brand's best cans ever" and that the "Studio3 sounds great and the noise cancelling surpasses what's come before". This is why we find this deal so easy to recommend, as it literally halves the price of those headphones.

The really excellent thing about this deal, too, is that it lets you bag the Beats Studio3 Wireless in each of its seven different colourways at that discounted price point. Colours include Black, Blue, White, Dark Black, Grey, Matte Black and Red.

To see Beats Sudio3 Wireless prices at other retailers be sure to check out the pricing table below, while to check out other top cans in the Beats family be sure to take a look at T3's best Beats headphones buying guide.

TOPICS
Audio Deals
Robert Jones
Robert Jones

Deputy Editor for T3.com, Rob has been writing about computing, gaming, mobile, home entertainment technology and more for over 15 years. You can find Rob's work in magazines, bookazines and online, as well as on podcasts and videos, too. Outside of his work Rob is passionate about motorbikes, skiing/snowboarding and team sports, with football and cricket two favourites. Feel free to contact him with any related products, events, and announcements.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.