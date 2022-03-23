Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones get huge 50% price cut

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Beats headphones are among the very finest on the market today, which is why this deal on the very well reviewed Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones is so welcome, as it cuts a huge 50% off their price.

View the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphone deal now at Amazon

The Studio3 Wireless offer active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, meaning you can really cut out the outside world and get more immersed in your music, as well as a long-lasting 22-hour battery life (with ANC on) on a single charge.

These headphones also feature Apple's W1 audio chip and industry-leading Bluetooth connectivity, so they can be seamlessly paired to any phone, tablet, computer, games console or other entertainment device.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was £299.95, now £149 at Amazon

These are the number one best selling headphones on Amazon and now they've dropped to half price courtesy of a massive 50% discount. We called these "the best Beats yet" after testing them and state they are the "best Beats headphones for noise cancellation", too.

In our Beats Studio3 Wireless review T3's resident audiophile expert Duncan Bell said that they were "the brand's best cans ever" and that the "Studio3 sounds great and the noise cancelling surpasses what's come before". This is why we find this deal so easy to recommend, as it literally halves the price of those headphones.

The really excellent thing about this deal, too, is that it lets you bag the Beats Studio3 Wireless in each of its seven different colourways at that discounted price point. Colours include Black, Blue, White, Dark Black, Grey, Matte Black and Red.

To see Beats Sudio3 Wireless prices at other retailers be sure to check out the pricing table below, while to check out other top cans in the Beats family be sure to take a look at T3's best Beats headphones buying guide.