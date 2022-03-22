Cheap wireless earbuds deal sees the Beats Studio Buds fall to cheapest ever price

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

At T3, we’re always on the hunt for the best deals on a wide variety of top tech products, including TVs, laptops and headphones. If you’re on the lookout for a new pair of true wireless earbuds, the Beats Studio Buds are currently at their cheapest ever price at Amazon.

Originally priced at £129.99, the Beats Studio Buds are now £99, saving shoppers £30.99 and taking these high quality earphones down to a low and more affordable price.

View the Beats Studio Buds deal here

Shop all Beats headphones and earphones deals at Amazon

Beats by Dre is regarded as one of the top headphones and earphones manufacturers on the market today. The best Beats headphones are the Beats Studio Buds which offer premium sound, compatibility with both iPhones and Androids and a lack of fiddly wires.

The Beats Studio Buds are one of the best true wireless earbuds that have two distinct listening modes (including active noise cancellation), a comfortable fit and size and built-in microphones for calls and voice assistant interactions.

Amazon is currently running tons of money-saving deals on Beats products and this deal on the Beats Studio Buds is not one to be missed. This deal is available on the black, white and red colours and ends later this week so you’ll have to be quick if you want the Beats Studio Buds at their cheapest ever price.

To view the Beats Studio Buds deal at Amazon, click the link above or keep reading for more Beats by Dre discounts.

Beats Studio Buds: was £129.99, now £99 at Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds have true wireless and noise cancelling capabilities and deliver powerful and balanced sound. They’re compatible with both Apple and Android products and can be used to listen to music, make phone calls and block out unwanted noise. While the battery life could be better, the Beats Studio Buds are still an impressive pair of earbuds and are now at an even more affordable price at Amazon. See our Beats Studio Buds review for more details.

This week, Amazon has some amazing deals on Beats headphones and earphones, including 50% off the Beats Studio3 Headphones. The Beats Studio3 are normally priced at £299.95 but they’re now half price, taking them down to £149.

The Beats Studio3 came second in our best Beats headphones guide, just below the Beats Studio Buds. They excel in noise cancellation and are noted as one of the best noise cancelling headphones . If you prefer over-ear rather than in-ear, the Beats Studio3 are a good pair to consider, especially with this £150 price cut.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones: was £299.95, now £149 at Amazon

The Beats Studio3 deliver high performance and pure adaptive noise cancelling, where they adapt to the sound around you. They work with Apple’s W1 chip and Bluetooth to keep you connected, plus you can activate Siri with its controls or microphones. This discount is available in multiple colours, including black, white, red, grey and blue.