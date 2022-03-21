Get the five-star Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds for just £96!

These awesome Sony noise-cancelling earbuds are unbelievable value at this price

Sony Wf-1000XM3 on blue background
(Image credit: Sony)
Matthew Bolton
By
published

Grab yourself a pair of the best noise-cancelling earbuds for a ridiculous price with this Sony WF-1000XM3 deal – to get headphones this good for under £100 is just unreal. These Sony headphones cost about 50% more than this until the start of the year, then they dropped to £99 briefly, then they went back up, and now they're back down to £96 at Amazon!

Check out the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds for £99 at Amazon

In our full Sony WF-1000XM3 review, we raved about just how good the music quality and active noise cancellation are. We said the headphones are: "spatially precise, with a great mid-range for speech and vocals, and an ability to drop low when required, without sounding boomy." 

About the noise blocking power, we said: "The WF-1000XM3’s noise cancelling is similarly impressive. It copes with train and bus noise extremely well."

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling earbuds |  now £99 at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling earbuds | now £99 at Amazon
These Sony earbuds offer seriously impressive active noise cancellation, full and rich sound, and great customisation and smart features. At this price, the quality of the noise cancellation and the music playback is pretty much impossible to beat.

View Deal

The Sony WF-1000XM3 are just an astounding balance of sound and features at this price – because they used to cost about £250, the technology in here gives you way more for your money than most of the best cheap headphones.

You even get better battery life than many true wireless earbuds in the same price bracket.

Matthew Bolton
Matthew Bolton

Matt is T3's master of all things audiovisual, running our TV, speakers and headphones coverage. He also handles smart home products and large appliances, as well as our toys and games articles. He's the only one on the team who can explain both what Dolby Vision IQ is and why the Lego you're building doesn't fit together the way the instructions say, so is truly invaluable.

Matt has worked for tech publications for over 10 years, in print and online, including running T3's print magazine and launching its most recent redesign. He's also contributed to a huge number of tech and gaming titles over the years. Say hello if you see him roaming the halls at CES, IFA or Toy Fair.

