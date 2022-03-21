Get the five-star Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds for just £96!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Grab yourself a pair of the best noise-cancelling earbuds for a ridiculous price with this Sony WF-1000XM3 deal – to get headphones this good for under £100 is just unreal. These Sony headphones cost about 50% more than this until the start of the year, then they dropped to £99 briefly, then they went back up, and now they're back down to £96 at Amazon!

• Check out the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds for £99 at Amazon

In our full Sony WF-1000XM3 review, we raved about just how good the music quality and active noise cancellation are. We said the headphones are: "spatially precise, with a great mid-range for speech and vocals, and an ability to drop low when required, without sounding boomy."

About the noise blocking power, we said: "The WF-1000XM3’s noise cancelling is similarly impressive. It copes with train and bus noise extremely well."

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling earbuds | now £99 at Amazon

These Sony earbuds offer seriously impressive active noise cancellation, full and rich sound, and great customisation and smart features. At this price, the quality of the noise cancellation and the music playback is pretty much impossible to beat.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 are just an astounding balance of sound and features at this price – because they used to cost about £250, the technology in here gives you way more for your money than most of the best cheap headphones.

You even get better battery life than many true wireless earbuds in the same price bracket.