T3's Advent Calendar Giveaway, day 12: free 'Ultimate Travel Bucket List' magazine, worth £12.99!

Download this free 148-page guide to the most unforgettable cities and adventures of your life

By

Welcome to day 12 of this year's T3 Advent Calendar, where we're giving you a free gift every day throughout December, courtesy of T3 magazine. 

Today, we're giving away an entire magazine worth £12.99! The Ultimate Travel Bucket List is your guide to over 80 experiences around the world that will give you timeless memories.

You can download the gift right now using the link further down the page.

Not only that, but you can save a load of money on a magazine subscription while you’re at it – it’s the perfect Christmas present for you or a loved one!

T3 magazine is the perfect coffee-table complement to T3.com, helping you find the best products for every area of your lifestyle. From traditional buys like phones and TVs, to connected home security and drones, you'll find the very best of it all covered in detail, with beautiful photography.

Now on to today's Advent Calendar gift. Grab it at the link below:

And you can read a sample of the latest issue of T3 below: 

