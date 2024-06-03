T3 Awards 2024: all Kitchen and Garden award winners announced

The T3 Awards in association with Norton are back again for 2024! This year, we’re applauding the latest innovations across Tech, Active and Home. The T3 team is very excited for the in-person event this week, but for our lovely readers, we’ll be announcing the winners ahead of time.

Next up in the Home department are the winners for Kitchen and Garden. From clever air fryers and techy coffee machines to impressive robot lawnmowers and tasty barbecues, T3’s Home team have tried and tested (almost too) many Kitchen and Garden products over the past year, and has found the ones that deserve a round of applause.

Below you’ll find all the Kitchen and Garden winners, highly commended and the full list of nominees. This week, we’ll be announcing all Tech, Active and Home winners this week, so stay tuned to find out who's taking home the prizes. For all the nominees, take a look at T3 Awards 2024 shortlist .

Best Air Fryer

(Image credit: Ninja)

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer

It only seems right to start off the Kitchen and Garden winners with the award for best air fryer . Air fryers have completely taken over the kitchen and the model that gets this year’s award is the Ninja Foodi Flex Drawer Air Fryer.

This super-sized air fryer has a massive 10.4-litre capacity that can easily be converted from one big drawer to two individual cooking zones. With Ninja’s Dual Zone technology, the Ninja Foodi Flex Drawer Air Fryer can cook two different foods in two ways, including time, temperature and cooking mode. Find out all the details in our Ninja Foodi Flex Drawer Air Fryer review .

Highly Commended: Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer

Best Air Fryer Shortlist: Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer , Breville Halo XL 9L Air Fryer , ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill

Best Multi-Cooker

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

Another win for Ninja, the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer is taking home the award for the best multi-cooker. With plenty of functions and easy-to-use controls, the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer makes delicious meals in just 15 minutes.

The Speedi Meals function is the most exciting part of the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer, but it also has 10 different cooking modes, including air fry, slow cook, steam, bake, grill and more. It’s a hefty piece of kit, but it can replace pretty much all of your appliances around the kitchen, helping you save money in the long run. Find out all the details in our Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer review .

Highly Commended: Instant Pot Pro Plus Smart Multi-Cooker

Best Multi-Cooker Shortlist: COSORI 5.7L Pressure Cooker, Sage The Fast Slow Go , Tefal Cook4Me

Best Coffee Machine

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Sage Barista Touch Impress

Takeaway coffees have become increasingly more expensive with the cost of living crisis rearing its ugly head. With this in mind, many people have been investing in their own coffee makers, including the best bean-to-cup coffee machine . This year’s winner is none other than the Sage Barista Touch Impress, a bean-to-cup coffee machine that lets you customise your drinks.

It might look complicated from the outside, but the Sage Barista Touch Impress is the easiest coffee machine to use, and it makes delicious coffee. From lattes and cappuccinos to long blacks and café cremas, the Sage Barista Touch Impress lets you personalise everything, including the bean grind, milk frothing, shots and more. Find out all the details in our Sage Barista Touch Impress review .

Highly Commended: De'Longhi Rivelia

Best Coffee Machine Shortlist: Nespresso Vertuo Pop , Smeg Espresso Coffee Machine EGF03 , Instant Brands Cold Brewer

Best Blender/Mixer

(Image credit: Future)

Smeg High Performance Blender

Calling all smoothie lovers, juice drinkers and soup makers: the T3 Award for the best blender goes to the Smeg High Performance Blender. Smeg released a fair few blenders in the past year, including its Personal Blender, but its latest blending device is powerful and versatile to say the least.

In iconic Smeg style, the Smeg High Performance Blender has a retro-inspired design which isn’t just about looks. Its vacuum pump accessory allows you to batch smoothies and keep them fresher for longer. Aside from smoothies, this premium appliance can also make sauces, soups, nut butters and crush ice. Find out all the details in our Smeg High Performance Blender review .

Highly Commended: Ninja Blast Portable Blender

Best Blender/Mixer Shortlist: ProCook Blender and Smoothie Maker, Braun PowerBlend 9 Jug Blender , Nutribullet Ultra

Best Barbecue

(Image credit: Derek Adams)

Masterbuilt Gravity Series 560 Charcoal Grill & Smoker

Moving into outdoor cooking, the best barbecues from the past year have become bigger, more technical and have focused on electric powering. But this year’s Best Barbecue winner, the Masterbuilt Gravity Series 560 Charcoal Grill & Smoker, proves that charcoal is back and it might be the best fuel for grilling.

The Masterbuilt Gravity Series 560 Charcoal Grill & Smoker might be big but it’s surprisingly easy to use. It has computerised temperature control that smokes, sears and grills, and gives that perfectly smoky, charred taste that barbecue enthusiasts love. Find out all the details in our Masterbuilt Gravity Series 560 Charcoal Grill & Smoker review .

Highly Commended: Weber Spirit Classic E-330 GBS Gas Grill

Best Barbecue Shortlist: Kamado Joe Konnected Joe, Char-Broil EVOLVE BBQ, Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker

Best Outdoor Cooking Appliance

(Image credit: Leon Poultney / T3)

Gozney Arc

Outdoor cooking isn’t just about barbecuing: the best pizza ovens offer a delicious and authentic way to cook pizzas, and plenty of other foods, too. Our favourite outdoor cooking appliance from the past year has to be the Gozney Arc.

Building off the success and design of its original Dome, the Gozney Arc is stylish, easy-to-use and delivers in taste. With a big cooking space that can fit 16-inch pizzas, the Gozney Arc has all the features you could need for the best cooking results, including a wide mouth, built-in thermometer and digital display. Find out all the details in our Gozney Arc review .

Highly Commended: Ooni Volt 12

Best Outdoor Cooking Appliance Shortlist: Solo Stove Si Prime , Gino D'Acampo Carbonio , Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven

Best Robot Lawn Mower

(Image credit: Segway)

Segway Navimow iSeries 105E

Staying outside but steering away from cooking, the T3 Award for the best robot lawn mower goes to the Segway Navimow iSeries 105E. While Segway is best known for its two-wheeled self-balancing scooters, its latest robot lawn mower is one of the best we’ve ever tried.

The Segway Navimow iSeries 105E easily cuts and trims your lawn without a perimeter wire, which can be a huge faff for other robot mowers. Its navigation is extensive and impressive, and you can really relax and trust that the Segway Navimow iSeries 105E is doing its job. Find out all the details in our Segway Navimow iSeries 105E review .

Highly Commended: Worx Landroid M500 Plus

Best Robot Lawn Mower Shortlist: Kress Mission Nano 600 , Flymo EasiLife 250 GO, EcoFlow Blade

Best Small Appliance Brand

(Image credit: ProCook)

ProCook

This year’s T3 Award for the Best Small Appliance Brand goes to ProCook. Within the past year, ProCook has massively expanded its high quality and affordable collections. Aside from its cookware, utensils and other kitchen accessories, ProCook launched its first ever electronics range, including an air fryer, soda makers, slow cookers, toasters, and more. While the ProCook brand is often associated as an alternative to Ninja or Le Creuset, its launches throughout 2023 and 2024 have shown that it's an entire name in and of itself.

Highly Commended: Ninja

Best Small Appliance Brand Shortlist: Smeg, Kenwood, De’Longhi

Best Large Appliance Brand

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung

Samsung is 2024’s T3 Award winner for Best Large Appliance Brand. Over the past year, Samsung’s home appliances have just got better and better, and the introduction of Bespoke AI to its fridges, washing machines and vacuum cleaners have introduced more customers to smart home technology and have helped many people save money on their larger appliances.

Highly Commended: Hisense

Best Large Appliance Brand Shortlist: Smeg, Haier, Miele