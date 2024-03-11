ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill review: a multifunctional marvel for your kitchen

UK cookware company, ProCook recently expanded into kitchen electricals with the launch of its ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill. Like most of the best air fryers you can buy today, the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill has multiple cooking functions to play with, most of which can replace your most commonly used appliances, like your oven , slow cooker, microwave and more.

Looking at the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill, it has an extremely similar design to Ninja’s most popular launch of 2023, the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill and Smoker . As someone who owns the Ninja Woodfire, I was excited to see how the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill performs and compares.

After testing it for a few weeks, this new multifunctional kitchen gadget proves that ProCook is a force to be reckoned with and not just a ‘dupe’ of other brands. Keep reading for my full ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill review.

ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill review: price and availability

The ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill is £299 and available to buy at ProCook . Compared to the Ninja Woodfire, the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill is less expensive, although it’s on the more expensive side if you’re just looking for an air fryer-multicooker hybrid.

As of writing, ProCook has discounted its ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill to £179 so you can find it for a cheaper price.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill review: unboxing and set-up

The ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill arrived with a non-stick crisper basket, a multifunctional cooking pot, a grill rack, a removable splatter shield, a glass lid and a cleaning brush. Weighing 10kg, the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill wasn’t too heavy to lift or move around, and its compact size made it easy to store it away in my kitchen cupboards or leave it out on the counter.

The ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill measures 40cm x 40cm x 28cm, and its accessories are slightly smaller to fit inside the appliance. The only issue with the size is you can’t fit everything inside it for easy storage, but rather, you can only fit in the baskets, meaning you’ll have to store the shield, lid and grill rack somewhere else.

To set up the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill, all you have to do is wash everything thoroughly before use (see how to clean an air fryer for more details) and you’re good to go.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill review: design and features

As mentioned above, the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill looks extremely similar to the Ninja Woodfire, although it's significantly smaller. The black and silver colouring is the same, and the control panel has a similar layout. The most prominent difference between the two appliances is that the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill can’t be used outside, but if you’re looking for a multifunctional indoor appliance, it’s a fantastic choice that’s packed with brilliant features.

Like most kitchen tech on the market today, the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill has 12 preset functions, including air fry, roast, bake, slow cook, broil, grill, griddle, stew, steam, keep warm, dehydrate and manual. By switching out the different attachments, like the grill rack or air fryer basket, you can easily cook anything you want in the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill using its many different methods.

The control panel is displayed at the front of the appliance, and can be easily customised via the control dial at the centre. It has on/off, start/stop, preheat, manual, temperature and time buttons, and you simply twist the dial to select the cooking programme you want. For the grill setting, you can choose from four smart grill temperature settings which are cleverly displayed with flames, for example, one flame is for low and four flames is for maximum.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill review: performance

After unboxing the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill, I was most excited to try its grill function. So far this year, the weather in the UK has been dreadful and I desperately wanted some BBQ food, so rather than get drenched outside, I was happy that I could replicate that cooking method with the grill function on the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill.

For my first test, I made marinated lamb steaks. I turned the dial to select the grill function, before pressing the temperature and time buttons to adjust them. I clicked reheat and waited for it to come up to temperature and after a few minutes, the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill was ready to go. I put the grill rack into the crisper basket for the preheat, before laying my lamb on top and letting it cook, turning them halfway.

During this first test, I was pleasantly surprised by how quick the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill cooks food. The grill rack gave my lamb steaks that grill mark you look for with the best barbecues , and the basket caught all the drippings so there was minimal clean-up. When opening the lid to turn my food, the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill paused and didn’t let out a ton of heat, and the appliance itself didn’t get too hot on the outside either.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

I tested the air fryer function, mainly by cooking chicken and jacket potatoes. Using minimal oil, the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill still gave my food that crispy exterior and a soft moist interior in a matter of minutes. When in action, the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill wasn’t too loud and it beeps very softly to let you know when it’s preheated and when it’s finished. After cooking, the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill automatically turned itself off for safety and to save energy.

I have the worst extractor fan ever so I was a bit worried about how it would react to the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill. But I was so surprised to find that the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill hardly releases any heat or steam, even when it’s been cooking for a while at a high heat, or when you open the lid.

Although I thought it took a while to preheat, I did find its preheat time to be a lot quicker than Ninja’s. One issue I had with preheating was that it doesn’t realise it’s been on. For example, I made potatoes and realised they needed an extra 10 minutes so I started it up again. The ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill preheated itself again even though it was still hot and it didn’t register that there was food inside it until I opened and closed the lid. It’s not a deal breaker but just a little inconsistency, which if you’d stepped away from it thinking it’s cooking, you might find that it hasn’t actually started.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3) (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill review: verdict

If you’re looking for a multifunctional cooking gadget to replace your other kitchen appliances, I couldn’t recommend the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill enough. Its design is clear, easy to customise and fits nicely into any kitchen size or style. Its cooking options are vast and perform well, and its attachments make it easy to switch between modes. It hardly makes a noise or gives off too much heat, plus it’s super affordable. Top marks from T3!

ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill review: alternatives to consider

The best alternative to the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill is the Ninja Woodfire that it’s loosely inspired by. The Ninja Woodfire is more expensive and bigger than the ProCook Air Fryer Health Grill, but it can be used outside as a barbecue, grill and smoker.