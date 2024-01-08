Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer review: could this versatile air fryer take on Ninja?

The best air fryers are the new smoothie makers: it seems everyone has or wants one. As a result, the market is teeming with options. And while Ninja is an obvious choice for most being a market leader and all, there are still many other brands to consider.

Take Beko’s latest offering, for example: the ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer, which boasts a dual drawer set-up you will have definitely seen before, alongside a range of cooking options and a synchronising feature. However, Beko has made an effort to stand out by integrating a grill function alongside a plethora of accessories that come bundled in the box, including skewer holders and a multi-tier cooking rack.

But what does this savvy air fryer actually cook like - and does it live up to its competitors? I’ve been testing the device over the last few weeks to find out.

Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer review: price and availability

The Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer is available to buy now at Beko, with an RRP of £179, although it can currently be picked up from most online retailers, such as Currys and Amazon , for a reduced price of around £129.

This price tag positions it pretty competitively in the dual-drawer air fryer market, especially with its combined large 8.5L capacity and innovative features. On paper, it certainly appears to be an attractive option for those seeking a multifunctional air fryer without breaking the bank.

(Image credit: Lee Bell / T3)

Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer review: design

So how does the Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer look on a kitchen countertop?

Aesthetically, the air fryer strikes a balance between modern and functional. There’s no escaping the fact it boasts a bold yet brutal design. Minimal, black and boxy, it’s certainly a statement piece, but won’t be to everyone’s taste. Dominating the counter with its considerable size, this dual-drawer air fryer also demands quite a lot of space, so that’s something to keep in mind. Still, the chunky handles on the drawers are a practical touch, making it easy to access food during cooking.

As for capacity, it sits somewhere between the Ninja AF300UK (DZ201 in the US) and AF400UK ( DZ401 in the US ), equating to an 8.5-litre volume across both drawers. This is more than adequate for cooking large meals, whether it's different ingredients for a family dinner or a single dish in larger quantities.

You’ll also find that, unlike most air fryers on the market, Beko’s offering ships with an array of accessories in the box, each being well-designed and adding versatility to what you can cook and how, especially for dehydrating or grilling multiple items at once. Beyond the standard crisper plates for each drawer, the ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer includes a skewer holder with five skewers for BBQ-style grilling, a multi-tier rack for cooking various foods within the same drawer and a grill insert.

(Image credit: Lee Bell / T3)

However, the big letdown here is the LED touch control interface, which requires a bit of a learning curve. While wide and clear, the panel boasts numerous buttons with modes from manual air frying to specific settings for poultry, vegetables, oven use, reheating, defrosting, grilling and drying. It’s all very busy, something that might not appeal to minimalists

Although brimming with lots of different options is nearly always a good thing, those who’ve never used an air fryer before - or even those who have - might find the plethora of options overwhelming. Once mastered, these settings provide a high level of control and customisation, but there’s a definite initial adjustment period. Even then, having to tap on the control panel to illuminate the touch options just slows things down. A bit of a silly design feature, if you ask me.

After use, you’ll find the ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer easy to clean, at least, as the drawers and crisper plates are simple to wash, either by hand or in the dishwasher. Phew.

(Image credit: Lee Bell / T3)

Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer review: performance

In terms of performance, the Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer impresses with its ability to handle a variety of cooking tasks. The dual-drawer system allows for simultaneous cooking of different foods, making it a versatile tool for preparing complex meals or simply saving time in the kitchen. This capability is bolstered by the 'Smart Finish' feature, which cleverly coordinates the cooking times of different foods to ensure everything is ready at the same time - a boon for those who are always in a rush.

Cooking tests reveal the air fryer's strengths and limitations. For example, when preparing sliced potatoes to make wedges at the air fryer's maximum temperature of 200°C, the results were mostly positive, with the wedges coming out evenly cooked, boasting a crispy exterior and fluffy interior. This level of consistency is likely down to the air fryer's effective heating and air circulation system. Although, in my opinion, it didn’t cook the potatoes quite as nicely as my Ninja AF451UK air fryer , which crisps them just a little nicer on the edges.

(Image credit: Lee Bell / T3)

The grill function, tested with leftover turkey crown wrapped with bacon, also performed well. While it required regular turning, the end result was evenly cooked meat without an overly tough exterior, suggesting that the grill function is more than a mere add-on.

However, it's worth mentioning that the 200°C temperature cap can sometimes limit how crispy food can get, which I found when cooking hash browns. These lacked the extra crunch that higher temperatures might have provided. This is something the “extra crisp” feature found on most modern Ninja air fryers, which cooks at 230 degrees, can help with. A feature that is definitely missing from Beko’s offering.

(Image credit: Lee Bell / T3)

As I mentioned before, navigating the various cooking modes and settings can take some getting used to, especially given the wide array of options available. You might find the LED display puzzling initially but you do get used to it. It’s just not as easy to use as the control panels found on other air fryers on the market.

(Image credit: Lee Bell / T3)

Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer review: verdict

The Beko ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer is a stand-out appliance thanks to its generous capacity, versatility and range of included accessories. While it may have a learning curve due to its comprehensive control panel and a disappointing maximum temperature of 200°C, these aren’t massive grievances by any means - especially when considering the overall value it offers. Its ability to handle different cooking tasks simultaneously, along with its dishwasher-safe components, make it a great choice for those looking for a multifunctional air fryer at a reasonable price.

It’s not quite on the same level as a Ninja, but if you’re not a fan of super crispy foods, you like Beko’s boxy design and you don’t want to pay more than £200 for an air fryer, then the ExpertFry Dual Zone Air Fryer could well be the perfect option for you.