Sky TV, mobile and broadband customers are getting free Christmas gifts

'Tis the season to be jolly and Sky is marking the occasion with free Christmas gifts for mobile and broadband customers, including a free download of family favorite film Sing, heaps of Boxing Day football, and free mobile data, amongst other joyous freebies.

To celebrate, the company has enlisted the help of the animated cast from Sing to help promote the freebies ahead of the theatrical debut of Sing 2, which arrives at cinemas in January of next year.

The animated movie Sing, which includes voices from Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon, and Scarlett Johansson (and a must-see), is available from now until December 31 as a Sky Store movie to download and watch with all the family as a Sky TV and Broadband customer.

The goodies keep on coming, as well: From December 27-28, customers can hunker down with four different films, including Riverdance: The Animated Adventure, comedy favorite Blithe Spirit, and either Academy Award winner Promising Young Woman, as well as the action-packed SAS: Red Notice. These are bundled-in at no extra costs for Sky TV customers, so the family won't be short of something to watch when tuning into the box this Christmas.

Festive Freebies

Boxing Day is, of course, a huge day in the football calendar and Sky is throwing in a host of free fixtures to celebrate. December 26 sees the early Scottish Premiership meet-up between St Johnstone and Celtic, followed by Barnsley vs Stoke City at 3pm. Later on, fans can catch Aston Villa and Chelsea going head-to-head in the 5.30pm kick-off, while Sky Showcase will be continuing the sports theme with the PDC World Darts Championships on December 27.

And if that bundle of festive treats wasn't enough, then customers can enjoy free Sky Mobile data on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, so you don't have to worry about racking up charges when catching up with family over Zoom.