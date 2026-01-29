Netflix in February 2026: Five unmissable additions coming this month

Every month's a big month for Netflix, but I think the early ones of each calendar year do hold a bit more risk for the biggest streaming service on the planet. After the free time we all enjoyed around the turn of the year, as February comes into view things are generally a little more normal and busy.

People still have time to stream of course, but it's a little harder for streaming platforms to grab their attention, which means they need to shout even more loudly about what new material is arriving. Netflix is pretty reliable on that front, though, which made it easier for me to pick out the five highlights you'll find below – each has a release date detailed, too, so that you know when to look out for it.

Bridgerton Season 4 (Part 2)

Bridgerton Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 26 February

One of Netflix's biggest ongoing shows (RIP Stranger Things) dropped the first half of its fourth season at the tail-end of January, and you'll have to wait until nearly the end of February to pick up the story. This season is just as steamy as the ones preceding it, but there's perhaps a little more intrigue than normal, thanks to an "upstairs, downstairs" kind of romance plot.

Sophie Baek is the latest love-lorn main character in the centre of the frame, and she's managed to catch the eye of none other than Benedict Bridgerton, which leaves the pair of them in quite a pickle. Society in this universe might be more welcoming in many ways, but it's still quite prudish at times, and their class-boundary-smashing love is under threat.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 5 February

This legal drama has been perhaps a little quieter in terms of publicity than some of Netflix's other shows, but it's still hurtling along at quite a velocity in terms of popularity, as demonstrated by the fact that it's getting a fourth season in a few days' time. This season looks like it has the highest stakes yet, too.

Mickey is, for once, the man on trial instead of the one doing the questioning – he's being framed for a murder he didn't commit, and that means his access to evidence and thinking time will be thin on the ground. Expect some genius reveals as he fights to prove his innocence, and perhaps some hints at wider corruption in the system around him.

The Night Agent Season 3

The Night Agent: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 19 February

Not to be confused with the return of The Night Manager on the BBC and Prime Video (although doubtless initially named with some inspiration from that show), this returning series tells fun and slightly dark spy tales, starring Gabriel Basso as its main character Peter Sutherland. He's a highly-skilled agent, and this time it looks like he's investigating a major terrorist threat.

That means clandestine meetings with journalists, explosive car chases, gritty shootouts and the slow-but-sure exposure of a web of lies and spies. Whether its plot can bear all that weight will be fascinating to see when the run of episodes debuts in a couple of weeks.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 8

Formula 1: Drive to Survive - Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 27 February

One of Netflix's biggest shows, certainly one of its most popular documentaries, and perhaps the single biggest reason for Formula 1's huge growth in recent years, Drive to Survive is always appointment viewing for racing fans. This year we haven't got a trailer at the time of writing yet, but the season should give us a look at a really twisty title race.

Lando Norris ended up winning with McLaren, but given how long he spent in second place behind his teammate Oscar Piastri, there's sure to be some explosive stuff to see. Were relations as cordial behind the scenes as McLaren claimed? And how did Max Verstappen's late rush to challenge affect things? We'll find out near the end of the month.

Strip Law

STRIP LAW OFFICIAL TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 20 February

Don't bet against this one – it might be more niche than the other shows I've highlighted for this month, but Netflix quietly has a pretty excellent record when it comes to animated series. Strip Law looks like a doozy, taking an absurdist look at life in Las Vegas through the lens of a jaded local lawyer voiced by Severance's Adam Scott.

It looks like it could have some of the Bojack Horseman to it, albeit with what seems to be a much more light-hearted tone, and if it can summon up some of that show's success then it'll be doing a great job already. Don't be surprised if you get people telling you it's slept on in a few months.