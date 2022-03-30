Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Investing in one of the best compost bins will allow you to not only cut down on food and garden waste but also reduce plastic and landfill too. Composting at home is simple, especially when you have a decent compost bin that makes it easy to convert your waste into soil that is really good for maintaining a healthy garden.

Whether you’re an avid gardener or you’re totally new to composting, the Blackwall 220L Composter Converter is an affordable and easy option to cater to all your composting needs. We’re going to be taking a closer look at its features, so you can decide if this is the right compost bin for you.

Should I Buy the Blackwall 220L Composter Converter?

(Image credit: Blackwell)

There are many different compost bins out there, all with different features and their cost can vary greatly. If you’re just starting out with composting, the Blackwall 220L Composter Converter is an affordable option for most people.

While it’s not the prettiest of things, you don’t tend to buy a compost bin for its looks, but this one is reliable and sturdy, doing exactly as it says on the tin. It would be perfect for larger gardens due to its large capacity, but could potentially be too cumbersome for some smaller gardens.

Aside from its size, the Blackwall 220L Composter Converter has many other features and benefits, so lets dive in and take a look…

What are the specs of the Blackwall 220L Composter Converter?

As mentioned, this compost bin has a large capacity of 220 litres, making it one of the bigger options on the market. If you’re serious about composting and want to use said compost for planting, then this would be a good option to ensure you can compost a large amount of household food waste and garden waste.

The bin is about 1 metre high and around 70cm wide at the bottom, so it doesn’t take up too much space, but you’ll need a patch of land where you commit to putting it and leaving it there. Once it’s in use, you won’t be able to move it.

(Image credit: Blackwell)

What are the best features of the Blackwall 220L Composter Converter?

The design is very simple, making it a good choice for anyone new to composting. The bin has a lid at the top for loading vegetation and waste, and this will also keep it sealed shut so you won’t experience any fowl smells or attract fruit flies and bugs.

The bin also has a hatch at the bottom where you can collect the fresh compost ready to reuse in your garden, for putting in your planters and mixing with your soil. The hatch is big enough to collect compost with a small trowel, so you won’t have to worry about making a mess every time you go to collect compost.

(Image credit: Blackwell)

What else do I need to know about the Blackwall 220L Composter Converter?

(Image credit: Blackwell)

The Blackwall 22L Composter Converter comes in two different colours – green and black. Again they aren’t the prettiest looking but the colours are fairly camouflage in nature so it won’t look out of place once you find a corner for it in your garden.

The other great thing about this model is there’s no assembly required, simply plonk it down on the area you’ve created for it, start filling it, and there you have it – composting in it’s simplest form.

Compost bins can be surprisingly pricey considering they’re essentially large plastic bins, but this one is a very decent price, coming in at around the £60 mark, which is the most budget-friendly we’ve seen around.

What are the alternatives to the Blackwall 220L Composter Converter?

If you’re looking for something a little sexier (if that’s even an option when it comes to compost bins), then you might want to check out the Lifetime 189 Litre Compost Tumbler – it’s slightly smaller in capacity but looks pretty cool and is on legs, so you won’t have to commit to one patch in your garden when dealing with this composter.

Alternatively, we have a whole list of other compost bin options in our guide to the best compost bins, with options for all budgets and requirements.

