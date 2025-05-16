I'm a smart lighting expert and my favourite outdoor string lights are nearly 50% off on Amazon

If you’re anything like me, the recent warm weather has been the perfect excuse to make the most of your outdoor space. Whether you're entertaining friends and family or simply enjoying a quiet moment outside, I’ve found a standout décor deal that’s hard to ignore.

WiZ made waves a few years ago with the launch of its Smart Outdoor String Lights – a strong rival to some of the best smart lighting options out there. I snapped them up right away and even tested them side-by-side with Philips Hue’s popular Festavia lights.

Now, in even better news, the WiZ Smart Outdoor String Lights are currently discounted by nearly 40%. Take a look:

To access all the smart features instantly, all you have to do is simply connect the lights to your existing Wi-Fi. You will then be able to control the lights via the WiZ app when you're away from home, as well as set schedules to turn them on and off automatically. Yep, you don't even have to own an extra bridge or hub!

The lights are specially designed for you to enjoy the outdoors, and just need to be plugged in to use. With no complicated wiring, the lights use low voltage technology to prevent electric shocks. The app also allows users to keep a record of their light's energy consumption, or view a weekly or daily report for optimised energy consumption at home.