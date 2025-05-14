This Flymo cordless lawn mower is the cheapest its ever been in Amazon’s sale
These 3 Flymo lawn mowers have had huge price cuts in Amazon’s latest sale
We’re finally getting some sun in the UK, so that means it’s time to get your outdoor space ready by giving your garden a well-deserved trim.
If you’ve been waiting to buy a new best lawn mower, I’ve just found a great Flymo lawn mower deal at Amazon. The Flymo SimpliStore 300 Li has just hit its cheapest ever price in Amazon’s latest sales event.
View the Flymo SimpliStore 300 Li deal
Originally priced at £239.99, the Flymo SimpliStore 300 Li is now just £169, saving you 30% on this cordless lawn mower. With a 30cm cutting width and 35-65mm cutting height, the Flymo SimpliStore 300 Li is ideal for medium-sized gardens, and it’s now under £170 at Amazon.
To view the Flymo SimpliStore 300 Li deal, click the link above or keep reading for more cheap deals on Flymo lawn mowers.
The Flymo SimpliStore 300 Li is now 30% off at Amazon, taking this premium cordless lawn mower down to its cheapest ever price. Ideal for medium gardens, the Flymo SimpliStore 300 Li expertly cuts your lawn to your preferences, and has a large 30-litre grass to collect the cuttings. It also has two 20V batteries that can cover a lawn easily without recharging.
Get 32% off the Flymo Speedi-Mo 360VC in Amazon’s latest sale. This lightweight mower has a 12m cable that allows you to freely move around your garden, and comes with a powerful 1500W motor and 40-litre grassbox. It offers a 36cm cutting width and 20-60mm cutting height to keep your grass neat and tidy.
Now under £110, the Flymo EasiGlide Plus 360V has a 1800W motor and a 36cm cutting deck which can easily tackle dense and thick lawns. The mower is lightweight and easy to manoeuvre, and it’s a great choice if you have a sloped garden.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness.

