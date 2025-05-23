Ooni’s entry-level pizza oven hits its cheapest price for the bank holiday

The bank holiday weekend is kicking off with huge sales and deals from some of the top retailers. But if I were you, I’d treat myself to discounted Ooni pizza ovens which are now up to 30% off in the Ooni sale.

The best deal I’ve found from the Ooni bank holiday sale is on its entry-level electric pizza oven, the Ooni Volt 12. Right now, you can save £239.70 on the Ooni Volt 12, but hurry – the sale ends on 26th May.

Get 30% off the Ooni Volt 12

Shop the full Ooni sale

Originally priced at £799, the 5-star Ooni Volt 12 is now £559.30 at Ooni. Featured in our best pizza oven guide, the Ooni Volt 12 is the perfect beginner pizza oven, as it’s powered by electricity for precise and energy-efficient pizza cooking.

Our reviewer gave it five stars in our Ooni Volt 12 review , and it won Highly Commended for Best Outdoor Cooking Appliance at the T3 Awards 2024. The Ooni Volt 12 can be used both inside and outside, and it reaches high temperatures in just 20 minutes, so your next pizza night will be quick, easy and delicious.

Ooni Volt 12: was £799 now £559.30 at Ooni (US) The Ooni Volt 12 is now 30% off in Ooni’s bank holiday sale. While it might have a chunky size, the Ooni Volt 12 looks stylish and can sit on your countertop for quick indoor cooking, or out in your garden for versatile outdoor cooking. It can cook 12-inch pizzas in as little as 90 seconds, and its top and bottle heating elements keep the temperature consistent and easy to adjust so your pizzas come out perfect every time.

Ooni is offering plenty of deals in its bank holiday sale, including accessories and pizza oven covers. If you’d prefer a gas or multi-fuel model, you can get 20% off the Ooni Karu 2 , the second generation of its 12-inch multi-fuel pizza oven, or choose gas and get the Ooni Koda 12 for just £319.20 .